Manchester United star man, Marcus Rashford, has struggled with his performances this season, and after a spell on the right flank against Brentford this weekend, Mark Goldbridge has dubbed him a "waste of time". Usually on the left wing, the 26-year-old swapped to the opposite side to accommodate Alejandro Garnacho, who slotted in his place, but Goldbridge wasn't impressed by his efforts in the first half, or lack-of rather.

However, despite these comments, Rashford came away from the fixture with an assist, after playing a fantastic cross into the box for Garnacho to equalize at Old Trafford just after the half-time break. The Red Devils, initially 1-0 down, eventually turned the game around and took home all three points that afternoon, and Rashford's contributions were vital, particularly in the second period.

Rashford Lackluster in the First Half Against Brentford

Goldbridge was calling for his substitution

With Erik ten Hag's men conceding just moments before the half-time whistle, Ethan Pinnock's goal spurred yet more disappointment among the home fans, who have been starved of a victory in recent weeks - the club's last triumph was the routine win over Barnsley in the EFL Cup, six fixtures prior.

A number of red shirts on the pitch were pointed out for a dismal first-half showing, including the right-winger, Rashford. Goldbridge took to X (formerly Twitter) to lambast the England international, who is currently earning an eye-watering £300,000 per week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is the second-highest earning player at Manchester United, with only Casemiro (£350,000) raking in more per week.

Contrary to these views, other Manchester United fans were supportive of the first-half display by Rashford, with one account replying "Stop the hate Mark, Rashford was our best player". Another fan wrote: "The problem is Garnacho and Bruno not Rashford".

Marcus Rashford vs Brentford - Squad Ranking Metric Output Squad Ranking Minutes 90 =1st Assists 1 =1st Touches 60 =5th Shot-creating actions 8 1st Progressive passes 8 =1st Progressive carries 4 2nd Key passes 4 =1st

Ultimately, he responded incredibly well after the break, delivering an inch-perfect pass into the path of Garnacho just minutes into the second half. The Argentine finished the chance well, but it was the assist which earned much of the spotlight.

Furthermore, the assist marked Rashford's second goal contribution in the Premier League this season - a slow start in terms of output, as has been the case for many of United's attackers this term, but fans will be hoping for this to be a confidence boost, heading in to what will be a busy winter fixture schedule.

