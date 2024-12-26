Jhon Duran was shown a controversial red card during Aston Villa's Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle United at St. James Park, in a decision which has been described as 'shocking' by content creator Mark Goldbridge.

With the game poised at 1-0 to the home side, Duran appeared to stamp on the back of Fabian Schar, after the Magpies defender had gone into a challenge with the Colombian. While the Villa man certainly made contact with the Swiss, he was off balance and the intention behind the action is certainly debatable.

However, Anthony Taylor proceeded to remove the red card from his pocket, and gave Duran his marching orders. Newcastle went onto win the game 3-0, courtesy of goals from Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton, prompting Goldbridge's outburst about the game-changing decision.

Goldbridge: Duran Red Card v Newcastle a 'Shocking Decsion'

It wasn't clear whether it was deliberate

After beating Manchester City last weekend at Villa Park, Unai Emery's side were looking to build upon that result and move to within touching distance of the Premier League's top four with victory over Newcastle on Tyneside. However, their hopes of doing so were all but diminished after just 32 minutes at St. James' Park, when Taylor opted to send Duran off in a divisive incident with Schar.

The Premier League Match Centre clarified Taylor's on-field decision, deeming Duran's offence as violent conduct. However, Manchester United fan and presenter Goldbridge staunchly disagreed with this verdict, venting his frustration over the red card on X:

"No way is that a red for Duran!!! Shocking decision! No way you can know he's done that deliberate. **** officiating again."

While Duran has a track record for producing hot-headed moments, throwing a tantrum after being substituted during a Champions League game against Bologna earlier this season, he hasn't necessarily demonstrated a capacity for violent intent. While his foot certainly moves down onto Schar, he's unbalanced and is falling to the ground in the process.

Duran will now miss three games through suspension, including crucial matches against Brighton and Leicester in the league, with Emery likely to turn back to deploying Ollie Watkins from the start.

Duran's Statistics vs Newcastle Minutes Played 32 Accurate Passes 5/8 (62%) Shots 0 Key Passes 0 Offsides 2 Touches in Opposition Box 1 Tackles Won 0 Ground Duels Won 1/3 (33%)

