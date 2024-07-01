Highlights Manchester United may sign Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte in the next week.

United need to bring in cover for Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

There's a feeling at United that they want to wrap up the duo as soon as possible.

Mark Goldbridge has confidence that Manchester United's recruitment team can get two huge signings over the line in the next seven days - with the United Stand presenter suggesting that Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte are two names that he can see jetting into Old Trafford ahead of the new Premier League season.

Zirkzee has been touted to join the club as a striker to accompany Rasmus Hojlund throughout the season, with the Dane now being the only senior striker left at the club after Anthony Martial's departure earlier on Monday following his contract expiration.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 4 =2nd Goals 11 1st Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

Ugarte, meanwhile, has been billed as a replacement for Casemiro given that the Brazilian has been touted with a move away from the Theatre of Dreams - and whilst the Paris Saint-Germain star played well for the Ligue 1 champions last season, he could be available. And with United progressing in deals, Goldbridge believes that it 'would not surprise him' if the two deals are done in the coming week as clubs come back for pre-season.

Goldbridge "Wouldn't Be Surprised" at Double Deal

The United fan hopes for a huge week on the transfer front

Speaking on The United Stand, Goldbridge was confident that United would be able to get a deal over the line for Zirkzee soon. He said:

“Fabrizio Romano tends to do this when a deal is close. He retweeted today his tweet from Friday which said Man United and PSG have been in touch again in recent hours. I wouldn’t be surprised if that deal gets done in the next week as well.

Goldbridge also added an update he has heard on the Zirkzee situation, suggesting that he's been told that a deal for Zirkzee is 'very, very close'...

“What I’m being told is that Zirkzee, here we go, could be very, very close for Manchester United this week.”

Both Stars Would be Strong Additions for United

United haven't signed well in recent years but that could change

Zirkzee would certainly be a strong addition at Old Trafford. The Bologna star was his club's top goalscorer this season as they came fifth in Serie A, qualifying for the Champions League as a result of UEFA's new format - and having worked his way into Netherlands' EURO 2024 squad, he's hot property in Europe, with AC Milan also reportedly taking an interest in his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ugarte already has 200 first-team appearances by the age of 23.

Ugarte, meanwhile, was only signed by PSG last season on a five-year contract from Sporting Lisbon after they thwarted Chelsea in the race for his signature; but regardless, United have been linked in a £50million move for the young Uruguayan.

His physicality and tenacity would be hugely beneficial in the Premier League, and with huge potential to cash in upon over the next few years, that could be a superb deal to get over the line - especially with Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat's futures looking unclear after some less-than-desirable campaigns from the duo.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-07-24.