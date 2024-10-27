Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told by Mark Goldbridge that he has to be sacked from his managerial post at Old Trafford after Sunday's 2-1 loss to West Ham United - with the Dutchman being warned that he cannot blame VAR for their defeat after the club voted to keep it over the summer.

Having looked like they'd salvaged a draw in east London thanks to Casemiro's goal cancelling out Crysencio Summerville's opener, an alleged handball from Matthijs de Ligt saw match referee David Coote head over to the monitor, in which he awarded the penalty after a review. Jarrod Bowen tucked the spot-kick away to send the Hammers above the Red Devils and keep United in 14th place in the table, ensuring their worst-ever start to a Premier League season continues - and Ten Hag is once again walking on thin ice with just one win in five games.

Goldbridge: Ten Hag 'Must Leave' Man Utd

The manager was dealt a blow by VAR but Goldbridge has seen enough

Their poor run of form has seen calls for Ten Hag to leave, and Goldbridge was no different in his verdict - stating that whilst he didn't want the Dutchman to leave, he believes that he must do in order to stop the rot at the Theatre of Dreams.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Record at all clubs in all competitions Club Games managed Wins-Draws-Losses Go Ahead Eagles 39 18-11-10 Bayern Munich II 72 48-10-14 Utrecht 111 56-26-29 Ajax 215 158-28-29 Manchester United 128 70-23-35

Speaking on The United Stand, the fan presenter blamed Ten Hag for his own downfall after failing to vote against VAR. He said:

"I think it's probably time to go, you know, and that might shock some people - but I actually am at that point now. The VAR decision is absolutely shocking, but that is football's choice. Manchester United voted to keep VAR, Wolves didn't, 19 clubs voted to keep it, United fan groups asked the club to do something about it. "I've been waiting for this moment, and unfortunately, I blame Manchester United. We had an opportunity this summer to do something about VAR, and we laughed and ridiculed Wolves like 19 other clubs - so don't use it as a f*****g excuse now. You haven't got an excuse. "You chose to keep this, the fans hate it, and it's not just United fans, it's fans of other clubs as well. We don't want it. We don't trust it, and it damages us every weekend - it's not just United, it's Arsenal, Wolves, Liverpool. Do not come out talking about VAR if you're Erik ten Hag or United, because you voted to keep it. The fans didn't want it, fan groups asked you not to vote for it and you voted to keep it. You get what you deserve. "That's not a penalty in this game, in the Liverpool-Arsenal game, or any other game. It got five, and that's just what you have to do. You have to swallow what you reap, and as fans, I am outraged."

Goldbridge then turned away from a VAR perspective, instead stating that United's players are not playing for the Dutchman, with the dressing room dynamics being another reason as to why the Red Devils are struggling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 70 of his 128 games in charge of Manchester United.

Goldbridge said that stars such as Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and more aren't fully on board, highlighting a lack of belief at the club. He added:

"From our point of view, I think that changing the manager is not what I want to do. I'm against it, but I think it has to happen, because that is our fourth loss of the season. The players that he bought aren't playing for him, and you look at Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, and they are not playing anywhere near the levels they can play at, and neither is anyone else."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-10-24.