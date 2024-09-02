Manchester United endured a tough day at the office against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, losing 3-0 to Arne Slot’s men, and The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has singled out Marcus Rashford as the problem, slamming the Englishman after the damning loss.

The Red Devils, on home soil, started the game relatively well before a host of individuals errors – two from Casemiro, whose wife has since responded to the criticism, and one from Kobbie Mainoo – allowed their opponents to run away with the game.

Much of the discourse in the aftermath of the drubbing has been directed towards the aforementioned Brazilian but Goldbridge, in an explosive post-match rant, has pointed fingers at Rashford for his inability to make an impact on proceedings.

Goldbridge Slams Rashford For Liverpool Performance

‘That is not good enough for £350,000-per-week’

In the Player Ratings section of his post-match reaction, Goldbridge suggested that Rashford, a player who is one Manchester United's highest-earners this term, is ‘the problem’ after recording zero shots on goal in his side’s three opening Premier League fixtures.

“He’s not the f***ing problem? He’s had no shots on goal in the first three games of the season, he’s started every single game, he’s just played the full 90 minutes, and he’s not put in an average performance in about a year. “And yet he’s not the problem? It’s not his fault but tell me, please, because this needs to be out there. What sinister is going on at Manchester United that means Marcus Rashford has to keep playing games for Manchester United?

Rashford's Statistics vs Liverpool Minutes played 90 Touches 33 Key passes 2 Crosses (acc.) 4 (2) Long balls (acc.) 2 (1) Dribble attempts (succ.) 5 (2) Possession lost 12 Overall rating 7.0

Goldbridge then suggested that a figure ‘with a brain and a voice in the mainstream’ needs to call out Erik ten Hag for his persistence to stick with the Englishman on the left flank, while also insisting that Amad Diallo, the club’s August Player of the Month, should’ve started. He said: “Amad should’ve f***ing started. Player of the Month, scored last week, he gets benched – it’s all to accommodate Rashford. I’m not blaming Rashford because he doesn’t pick the team, but what is it, about this player, that I am missing?"

“Why is he the obsession every f***ing game? You can’t carry players in the Premier League, he’s a 6/10 at best. Two crosses into the box, f***ing start him for another year and a half then. That is not good enough for £350,000-a-week.”

The United Stand presenter then admitted that, although there are far bigger issues at play, he is tired of seeing Rashford in the starting XI on a weekly basis, suggesting that Manchester United will never get out of their current rut when favouritism runs through the team selection.

Liverpool Put Man Utd to the Sword

Red Devils sitting in 14th place

In what was a day to forget for Manchester United, it started relatively brightly. Both sides spent the early embers trying to feel one another out before Casemiro’s ongoing struggles were encapsulated by a wayward pass which was intercepted with ease.

Liverpool’s first goal, scored by Luis Diaz, put the visitors in the driving seat, only for their lead to be doubled by the Colombian seven minutes later with Casemiro, once again, at fault. Mohamed Salah finished the three-goal rout with a 56th-minute finish.

With an international break now on the horizon, Ten Hag and co will be back to the drawing board before their away meeting with Southampton, but fans will be expecting much more structure to their play upon their return to Premier League action.

All statistics per Sofascore.