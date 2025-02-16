Ruben Amorim playing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is a 'total waste of time', according to presenter Mark Goldbridge.

Casemiro has experienced a challenging 2024/25 season, marked by limited playing time and ongoing transfer speculation. The 32-year-old Brazilian, once a key player in United's midfield, has seen his role diminish under Amorim, who has favoured the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

In a recent 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, he returned to the starting lineup after a two-month absence but struggled to make a significant impact. Amorim was forced into playing Casemiro, with Ugarte and Mainoo both ruled out through injury.

Casemiro a 'Waste of Time' for Man Utd

Goldbridge has slammed the midfielder

Speaking on X during United's loss away to Tottenham, presenter Goldbridge said that he can see why Amorim rarely picks Casemiro. Goldbridge added that the Brazilian midfielder was a 'total waste of time'...

"You can see why Amorim never picks Casemiro. Total waste of time."

Casemiro statistics vs Tottenham Minutes played 89 Pass accuracy 83% Tackles won 57% Duels lost 7 Fouls committed 2

United supporters might have to get used to seeing Casemiro utilised between now and the end of the season with Mainoo and Ugarte both currently on the treatment table. Amorim's bench against Spurs contained just one player, Victor Lindelof, who you would consider a non-academy starlet.

As the season progresses, United face a critical decision regarding Casemiro's future. Balancing the financial side with on-field performance will be key in determining whether the experienced midfielder remains part of the squad or seeks opportunities elsewhere.

The former Real Madrid man earns around £350k-a-week at Old Trafford, and considering his lack of minutes this season, it wouldn't make financial sense for him not to be sold. The 32-year-old's ability is certainly declining, and United need to head in a new direction.

The Red Devils have the likes of Mainoo, Ugarte, and Toby Collyer as younger options in the middle of the park, while academy starlet Sekou Kone is also highly rated.

All stats courtesy of FotMob - correct as of 16/02/2025