Manchester United have added fairly well to their ranks this summer with three defensive players coming in to Erik ten Hag's squad, alongside the addition of defensive-minded midfielder Manuel Ugarte and attacker Joshua Zirkzee to bolster things in forward areas - but Red Devils pundit Mark Goldbridge believes that in spite of their new signings, Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk would not be needed at the club - with their current squad being good enough.

Van Dijk showcased his Premier League talents at Southampton before signing for Liverpool in a £75m deal back in January 2018, and it has been at Anfield where he's become a real monster in world football.

His arrival coincided with three Champions League finals, a Premier League title, multiple domestic cup wins and various top-two finishes - with many considering him to be the best centre-back in the top-flight. But Goldbridge wouldn't take him at United due to their strength in defensive numbers - something that fellow podcast co-host Will Brazier couldn't get his head around.

Goldbridge: Man Utd 'Don't Need' Virgil Van Dijk

The Red Devils have strengthened their defence this summer

Goldbridge began by stating that many clubs around the world are too 'simplistic' in football by demanding the best in the world when they don't need them - and by using Van Dijk to United as an example, he was laughed at by Brazier for his suggestion. The United presenter said on the That's Football podcast:

"I think people are very simplistic in their football, like too simplistic to go 'let's get the best striker in the world'. Another example would be, you know, do Manchester United need Virgil van Dijk? No, Manchester United don't."

This was met with outrage by Brazier, who stated that United needed not one Van Dijk, but four. He replied:

"Manchester United don't need Van Dijk? No, Manchester United need three or four Virgil van Dijk's, giftwrapped, and say thank you very much."

And a defiant Goldbridge responded by stating that United's array of defensive talent is enough to warrant not signing the imperious Dutchman. He said:

"This is why I like having you on the podcast, because you speak for the unwashed. But what I'm saying is that Manchester United don't need Virgil van Dijk. We've got [Lisandro] Martinez, [Matthijs] De Ligt, [Harry] Maguire and [Leny] Yoro."

United Would Strengthen Massively With Van Dijk

He remains one of the world's best defenders

Whilst United have had a huge improvement to their centre-back ranks this summer, there is no doubting that Van Dijk would improve their ranks - as he would with any side in the world.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 36 =2nd Goals 2 =11th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =1st Clearances Per Game 3.9 2nd Match rating 7.15 2nd

The Dutchman is by far and away Liverpool's best defender, and he would arguably walk into Manchester City's side to partner Ruben Dias - whilst he would likely replace one of William Saliba or Gabriel at Arsenal.

Those three teams have the best defences in the Premier League, and whilst United have some great defenders at Old Trafford, Van Dijk is ahead of their current options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk has scored 23 goals in 273 games from centre-back for Liverpool.

Arsenal only conceded 29 last season, with Liverpool conceding the most of the trio with just 41 last season; and compared to United's 58, that figure would decrease massively if Van Dijk was to come into their ranks.

