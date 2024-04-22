Highlights Manchester United might be considering a change of manager at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with reports suggesting INEOS have made contact.

Mark Goldbridge believes Tuchel would be an 'awful fit' at United.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to appoint Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag this summer, and presenter Mark Goldbridge has suggested that he would be an 'awful fit' for the Red Devils.

Reports have suggested that United have already initiated contact with Tuchel regarding taking over at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe sounding out the German manager. Bayern confirmed earlier in the season that they had agreed to part ways with Tuchel in the summer, and he might be on his way back to the Premier League if INEOS get their way.

Tuchel a 'Destructive and Power Hungry Coach'

Goldbridge believes he would be an 'awful fit' at Man Utd

Posting on X on Monday morning, Goldbridge reacted to the news that United could look to appoint Tuchel in the summer to replace ten Hag, suggesting that he would be an awful fit at Old Trafford...

If you're going to champion Tuchel all day at least do your homework. Arguably the most destructive and power hungry coach in modern football. Fell out with Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea Sporting Directors because he thought he knew best. He didn't. Awful fit for what INEOS want.

There could be a worry from United supporters that Tuchel has failed with his last two clubs after being sacked by Chelsea and missing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen. The 50-year-old certainly has earned plenty of credit in the bank during his previous roles, but his recent record could be a concern.

There's no guarantee that INEOS will decide to make a change in the dugout at the end of the season, but journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested that he can't see ten Hag surviving the summer. Despite reaching the FA Cup final, there's no doubt United have failed to progress this campaign, with Champions League qualification looking unlikely.

When a new owner arrives at a football club, they often want to bring in their own people behind the scenes, and with new faces come fresh ideas. The backroom team at Old Trafford will be putting plans in place in case they feel that a new manager is necessary.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel has averaged 1.94 points per game during his managerial career.

Related Ten Hag 'Already Gone' at Man Utd Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be treading on thin ice after their disappointing collapse against Coventry City.

Ten Hag Insists Man Utd 'Have to Improve'

The Red Devils collapsed against Coventry City

Usually, supporters would be coming away from a semi-final victory at Wembley Stadium filled with joy after advancing into the final of the FA Cup. Despite beating Coventry City on penalties, United were 3-0 up at one point during the game and managed to allow Mark Robins's side back into it, with Haji Wright scoring a last-minute penalty to take it to extra-time.

After the match, ten Hag insisted that his United side 'have to improve', and it's no surprise considering the second-half performance. The Red Devils appeared to be in control of the game, but somehow allowed the Championship outfit back into it.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt