Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

Cunha could fill the void left by Anthony Martial at United,

United are prepared to offer a substantial pay rise to Cunha.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, and presenter Mark Goldbridge would be happy to see the Brazilian move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

This move comes as the Red Devils aim to bolster their squad after a challenging season, finishing eighth in the league with a mere 60 points. As United look to make a comeback next term, the acquisition of Cunha could be what they need in attack to help them progress during the 2024/2025 season.

Goldbridge Would 'Happily Take' Cunha at Man Utd

The Red Devils are interested in Cunha

According to a report from The Mirror, Manchester United are considering a move for Wolves forward Cunha as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team look to bring another attacking player to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's recruitment team have regularly scouted the Brazilian star throughout the season and have been impressed with his displays for Wolves.

Matheus Cunha - Wolves Stats 2023/2024 2023/24 Matches 29 (3) Goals 12 Assists 7 Shots Per Game 2.3 Match Rating 7.13 Statistics correct as of 01-06-2024

Reacting to the news, The United Stand presenter Goldbridge appears to be happy with the link, suggesting he'd 'take' the former Atletico Madrid attacker...

"I'd happily take Cunha at United."

The interest from United in Cunha is likely to be driven by several factors. Firstly, the club is in need of a replacement for the departed striker Anthony Martial. Cunha's ability to score goals and create opportunities for his teammates makes him an ideal candidate to fill this void. Additionally, his age and Premier League experience align with United's strategy to bring in players who are ready to make an immediate impact, while also having long-term potential.

The pursuit of Cunha will not be without its challenges. Wolves will be reluctant to part ways with their prized asset and will likely demand a significant fee for his services. Reports suggest that United are prepared to offer Cunha a substantial pay rise, doubling his current wages in an attempt to persuade him to join the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No Manchester United player provided more goals and assists combined in the Premier League in the 2023/2024 season than Matheus Cunha.

Related Man Utd ready to ‘rival’ Juventus for Douglas Luiz Manchester United are among the clubs rumoured to hold an interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

Man Utd Have Looked at Deal for Dani Olmo

He has a release clause in his contract

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Manchester United are considering a move to sign RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo during the summer transfer window. The Spanish star has a £51m release clause in his contract, but they face competition from Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

The versatile forward can play in multiple positions in attack, making him a useful option for ten Hag if the Red Devils do make a play to secure his signature. At £51m, he could be a reasonably priced addition to improve United's options next season.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored