Highlights Mohamed Salah's decision to stay at Liverpool is a huge boost for the club ahead of next season.

Despite his recent form, Salah's contribution has been vital in keeping Liverpool competitive in the league.

The club is gearing up for a new era under a different manager, with hope of retaining key players such as Salah.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah now looks set to stay at Anfield ahead of next season despite interest from elsewhere, and presenter Mark Goldbridge has reacted to the news, suggesting that it's 'massive' for the Merseyside club.

The 31-year-old winger has endured a difficult few months with the Reds, but his overall contribution throughout the season has helped Liverpool compete at the top of the Premier League table with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Although winning the title is going to be a tricky task after a poor run of form, the Reds are preparing for a new era under a different manager with Jurgen Klopp heading through the exit door. His replacement will be desperate for all of his key stars to stay at the club, including Salah.

Salah News 'Massive for Liverpool'

He's set to stay for at least another season

A report from The Athletic's David Ornstein on Monday morning confirmed that Liverpool were expecting Salah to stay at Anfield during the summer transfer window. With his contract expiring in 2025, his future has been uncertain over the last few months, but the Reds will now enter negotiations to tie him down to a new deal.

In reaction to the news, presenter Goldbridge took to X to give his view on the situation, claiming that it is 'massive' for the Merseyside outfit...

"Salah staying at Liverpool is massive!"

Although the recent form of Salah will be a slight concern for Liverpool, it's important to look at the bigger picture. The 31-year-old has contributed immensely to their success over the years, and his performances at the start of the campaign allowed the Reds to get off to a strong start to the season. If he's willing to show he's still committed to the club and his recent displays haven't been due to his head being elsewhere, then there's every chance Salah will return back to his best next term.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract next summer, and Liverpool will be hoping that the key duo will take a similar stance to Salah and decide to stay at the club. Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will undoubtedly be desperate to try and tie down the trio to new deals as soon as possible.

Edwards to Prioritise Contract Talks With Liverpool Trio

It's an important 12 months for the Reds

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT back in March that Edwards, who rejoined the club earlier in the season, would be looking to prioritise extending the contracts of Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and van Dijk.

Sheth confirms that in the summer, it will be a case of 'sell or renew', and with the key trio being arguably Liverpool's three best players, they won't want to see them depart. With a new manager coming in to replace Klopp later this year, they will be desperate to have the likes of van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold in their squad.