Mark Goldbridge says Ruud van Nistelrooy should take over at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked this season amid the Dutchman’s difficult start to the Premier League campaign.

The United Stand pundit suggested he sees the former Red Devils striker as his preferred option to take the reins at Old Trafford, as it would require "the smallest rebuild you can get".

Goldbridge argued that appointing a completely new face would bring a level of uncertainty, as it could lead to another influx of signings and possibly several departures.

Reports this week have suggested that United are considering Van Nistelrooy as a viable short-term option to replace Ten Hag if results and performances do not improve over the next few weeks. According to ESPN, the club will carefully assess the situation in the coming days.

The Red Devils' return of seven points from their first six games marks their joint-worst ever start to a Premier League campaign. Ten Hag’s men face Porto in the Europa League next, before a tough Premier League encounter at Aston Villa this weekend.

Van Nistelrooy Tipped to Replace Ten Hag

‘The smallest rebuild you can get’

Speaking on The United Stand, Goldbridge revealed he sees Van Nistelrooy as the ideal successor to Ten Hag, since it would require minimal changes to the first-team squad:

“If someone tells me that Ten Hag’s getting the sack, but I can choose what happens, I would want Ruud van Nistelrooy as his successor. “And I’ll tell you why. It’s not because he’s free, it’s not because he’s an ex-player, it’s not because he’s a nice guy. “The reason I would want Ruud van Nistelrooy to work, because it’s the minimalist rebuild you can get. “I think if you bring in any new manager, whether it’s Potter, Tuchel, or Nagelsmann, they are going to walk in, and you’re not going to have a clue what seven or eight players they wanna sign, and what 10 players they want to get rid of.”

United’s summer spending saw them splash out close to £200m on five new arrivals, including Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui, all on long-term deals.

The Red Devils were among the top three spenders in the Premier League and have just undergone a drastic rebuild, with several players departing, including Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay.

According to ESPN, Van Nistelrooy, who has managerial experience with PSV Eindhoven, would be supported by fellow assistant Rene Hake, who was head coach at FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands before joining United this summer.

Ten Hag ‘Safe’ at Man United

Until the international break

Erik ten Hag is not expected to be sacked as Man United boss before the international break, according to GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy reportedly intend to give the 54-year-old tactician the upcoming games against Porto and Aston Villa to further evaluate his future at the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look sporting department do not want to make a snap decision following the 3-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur, which saw United drop to 12th in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 123 Wins 71 Draws 17 Losses 35 Points per match 1.87

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-10-24.