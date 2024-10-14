Manchester United star Victor Lindelof is staring at his final season as a Red Devils player, with a lack of Premier League appearances and standing at the club posing him with questions over his future given that his contract is set to expire at the end of the season - and Mark Goldbridge has claimed that the centre-back 'needs to go' if United are to move on from his tenure at the club and start afresh without him.

The Swede has struggled with injuries in his time at United, and having joined as a promising young player who shone at Benfica, he is now behind Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in the pecking order - with Leny Yoro also likely to garner some game time once the French youngster comes back from injury woes picked up in pre-season. That has seen him struggle to nail down a place in the starting XI, with just 20 in all competitions last season despite United reaching the FA Cup final - and Goldbridge has stated that he must move on to seek pastures new.

Goldbridge Says Lindelof 'Needs to Go' at Man Utd

The centre-back is only an emergency part of Ten Hag's plans

Lindelof was linked with a move to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce earlier in the season, but that move didn't materialise - yet it does show that some clubs are interested in the Swedish star. Lindelof's influence at United has decreased majorly since his return to the fore, and that could play a part in his final year at the club, where he is reportedly likely to see out his contract before departing.

Victor Lindelof's Premier League statistics - Man Utd record by season Season Appearances Goal contributions 2017/18 17 2nd 2018/19 30 2 2019/20 35 1 2020/21 29 2 2021/22 28 2 2022/23 20 0 2023/24 19 2

And Goldbridge believes similar by stating that the former Benfica man 'needs to go' to cut the Red Devils' squad size down - though the fan pundit did admit that he is coming in quite useful at present with Yoro and Maguire out injured, though that will come to an end once he and Evans depart upon the expiration of their contracts in late June 2025. Speaking on The United Stand via X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge said:

"Lindelof, he needs to go but he could be very useful for us at the moment with the injuries that we've got."

Injuries Have Blighted Lindelof's Career at United

The defender has been hampered in recent seasons

United signed Lindelof back in 2017 after a stellar campaign at Benfica, in which he burst onto the first-team scene by forming a partnership with experienced defender Luisao as Benfica won the Primeira Liga and the Portuguese Cup under Rui Vitoria.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Lindelof has made 69 caps for Sweden, scoring three goals.

But from that point onwards, Lindelof has barely been a first-choice centre-back for United. Barring the 2019-20 season where he featured in 35 Premier League games, Lindelof has mainly been a bit-part player - especially in the past two seasons where he has made just 40 top-flight appearances from a possible 83, with other centre-backs coming into the mix and pushing him further down the pecking order.

Lindelof is 30 years of age, and having made 260 appearances for United across seven-and-a-half-years, he will likely depart as a stalwart but with an acceptance that it is the right time for him to seek pastures new as he enters the final years of his footballing career.

