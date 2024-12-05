Mark Goldbridge says Matthijs de Ligt was ‘fantastic’ in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss at Arsenal, which ended Ruben Amorim’s unbeaten three-game streak in charge of the Red Devils.

The United Stand pundit singled out the Dutchman’s performance on Wednesday as he partnered Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui at centre-back.

De Ligt played the full 90 minutes for the first time under Amorim, making three clearances, blocking one shot, and completing one interception, while maintaining a 91% pass accuracy.

The Red Devils, however, conceded twice from corners, with Arsenal defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba winning their aerial duels to score for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The defeat dropped United back into the bottom half of the Premier League table, now seven points behind Manchester City in fourth, while Amorim suffered his first loss as United manager.

The 39-year-old was reportedly furious with some of his players, including Marcus Rashford, whose second-half error led to the corner from which Saliba scored Arsenal’s second goal.

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst claimed Amorim was visibly fuming on the touchline and criticised Rashford for ‘conceding a brain-dead corner’.

De Ligt, meanwhile, delivered another strong performance as he continues to adapt to Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, having mostly played in a back-four during his time at Bayern Munich.

The Dutch defender has been a key figure for United this season, making 19 appearances in all competitions and missing just two games after being rested for Europa League fixtures against Twente and PAOK.

Competition for places could increase soon, with Leny Yoro making his Man United debut against Arsenal on Wednesday, coming on as a substitute for Harry Maguire in the second half.

The French defender missed the start of the season due to a pre-season injury but was finally given a taste of Premier League football by Amorim.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.