Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were both dropped from the squad entirely ahead of Manchester United's high-stakes clash with firm rivals, Manchester City. Mark Goldbridge suggests that this is a "major statement" from new boss, Ruben Amorim, and both of the two aforementioned forwards' futures at the club are under serious uncertainty.

The attacking duo of Rashford and Garnacho have amassed a total of seven goals and two assists in Premier League outings. The former has started on three occasions under Amorim, while the latter on four, but given their reputation, it was undoubtedly a surprise to see them neither in the starting eleven, nor on the bench at the Etihad.

Goldbridge: 'Major Statement' from Amorim

Rashford and Garnacho were both uninvolved against Manchester City

Reports earlier last week from Florian Plettenberg emerged, revealing that Rashford was available for transfer on the market, heading into the January transfer window, and his exclusion from the squad against Manchester City was a major sign reaffirming this rumored decision. Goldbridge has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to note that Amorim's decision in dropping Rashford, as well as Garnacho, is indicative of their uncertain futures at the club.

When quizzed on the reasoning behind this decision, Amorim insisted that he did not want to "send a message":

"Selection. We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the team-mates, pushing the team-mates up. Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players, so that is my selection. Simple."

Given the manager's words, there may well have been an altercation behind-the-scenes which forced Amorim into this decision ahead of a key fixture, as suggested by Manchester United legend, Roy Keane.

Marcus Rashford vs Alejandro Garnacho - 2024/25 Premier League statistics comparison Metric Rashford Garnacho Appearances 15 15 Minutes played 978 941 Goals 4 3 Assists 1 1 Shots per 90 1.47 3.43 Key passes per 90 1.38 0.95

It was the starlet, Amad Diallo, and Mason Mount who took up the attacking spaces in the derby match, both positions previously suited to Rashford and Garnacho. While the case with the former may likely be linked to his impending departure from the club, there has been no confirmation of an injury to the Argentine, which could imply the manager is still yet to be pleased with his contributions, either on the pitch or off it.

