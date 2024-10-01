Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is walking on thin ice yet again in his tenure at Old Trafford after some poor results - and after more reports suggesting displeasure within their ranks, fan presenter Mark Goldbridge aired his concerns over leaks at the club - stating that 'some things never change' for the Red Devils.

Reports have stated that United players think Ten Hag is on 'borrowed time' at the club which has led to their poor performances, and having only won three of their eight games in all competitions, it sees the club sitting in 13th place in the Premier League and with a mountain to climb if they are to qualify for European football. And with leaks having been produced in the past, Goldbridge has voiced his annoyance with repeated negativity surrounding the club.

Goldbridge: 'Leaks' Means 'Things Never Change' at Man Utd

There continues to be an air of negativity for the Red Devils

A report from the Daily Mail states that whilst Ten Hag is backed by the majority of the players in the dressing room, the feeling amongst the players is that he is on 'borrowed time', which has contributed to a dip in performances levels in the league.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Man Utd results, Premier League Season Wins Losses 2022/23 23 9 2023/24 18 14 2024/25 2 3 Total 43 26

The report further states that damage was done when club chiefs spoke to other managerial candidates throughout the summer, and players even held an inquest at half-time in the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday - as well as after the game - to discuss the lack of fight and character, with a feeling of 'Groundhog Day' after United had largely failed in most of their competitions last season.

Goldbridge has reacted to those reports with a post on X (formerly Twitter) - with the United fan pundit stating that the players leaking the information is nothing new - declaring that 'things never change. He said:

"Players leaking they've given up again....we knew that yesterday. Some things never change."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Suffered Similar Man Utd Fate

The Norwegian has opened up on leaks by players in his tenure

Leaking was a huge part of United's downfall back in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, according to the Norwegian himself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 of his 123 games in charge of Manchester United.

He endured a rocky patch in the 2021/22 season despite winning four of his opening five games in charge of the Red Devils' league campaign, with just one win in his final seven top-flight games - including a 5-0 trouncing at home to Liverpool and a 4-1 battering at Watford, which proved to be his final game in charge of the club.

And earlier this year, Solskjaer made his thoughts known on the state of the playing squad and why it could have been difficult to manage them in such a manner, saying:

“I felt we [coaching staff] had a very good rapport with the players, but there are always one or two in a squad that leak things because they are unhappy. "Being a manager, you play a game Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, you sack about 14 players every game and the next morning you have to tell them they have another chance. “There are only a certain amount of times you can say, 'I’ll give you that game, you’ve got a chance'. In the end, they go sour, we had a big squad with too many players. If you have too many players, they get unhappy.”

That appears to be the case again and, as Goldbridge states, there has to be a change at United if they are to see the upper echelons of the division once again.

Related Mark Goldbridge Names Erik ten Hag Successor at Man Utd Ten Hag is not expected to be sacked before the international break.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-10-24.