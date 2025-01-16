Manchester United fan pundit Mark Goldbridge has voiced his frustration at young winger Alejandro Garnacho being linked with an exit from the club. Napoli have been linked with the Spanish-born star in a period that could see United lose some of their highest valued players, and Garnacho falls into that category.

The Argentina man burst onto the scene back in 2022/23, and was a regular under Erik ten Hag last season as he scored seven goals in 36 Premier League games - but he's had a tough campaign this time around. With that in mind, reports have touted Napoli for a move, with the Serie A club being a potential destination.

The fan pundit cannot see sense in United selling the young Argentina star

However, posting on X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge let his anger out over United potentially selling Garnacho for a fee worth less than his transfer value - especially with the Argentine international being classed as a homegrown player at United, given that he has been in England for over three years.

Alejandro Garnacho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 1,031 9th Assists 1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.8 8th Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.41 16th

Goldbridge posted on X:

"60 mil for Garnacho is criminal tbh. 20 years of age so even if he does ok Napoli get 5 years and then recoup their money at 25. See it for what it is, stripping of assets to fund this toxic Glazer owned partnership." "[There is] another stupid point to selling [Alejandro] Garnacho on the cheap. He's actually classed as a homegrown player at 21, and we hardly have any of them, and they're massively worth their weight in gold for squad rules purposes. "I mean we gave Chelsea 55 mi[llion] for [Mason] Mount with one year left on his deal because he had a British Passport."

United haven't got many homegrown talents, and even sold the likes of Shola Shoretire, Brandon Williams, Omari Forson, Willy Kambwala, Hannibal Mejbri and Scott McTominay this summer, all of whom came through the club's academy - and selling Garnacho would further diminish those ranks.

Of their current first-team players, only Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans and Kobbie Mainoo are homegrown in terms of academy, whilst there is a chance for Ethan Wheatley, Harry Amass and Dan Gore to do the same. But with Rashford, Heaton and Evans all out of contract in the summer alongside Garnacho and Mainoo being linked with the exit door at Old Trafford, there could be a huge reliance on those youngsters to shine in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has eight caps for Argentina.

Garnacho, meanwhile, has been one of United's most promising players, but with just three goals and one assist in the Premier League this season he's not produced the goods for Ruben Amorim.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-01-25.

