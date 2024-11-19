Mark Goldbridge says the latest update on Manchester United’s January plans is ‘potentially terrifying’ after reports suggested that Ruben Amorim is set to operate on a modest transfer budget in 2025.

The United Stand pundit took to social media to react to a story by The Telegraph journalist James Ducker, who revealed on Monday that Amorim will be tasked with getting the best out of the current United squad rather than splashing out on new signings in January.

Writing on X, Goldbridge claimed that ‘every United manager has failed’ when denied the opportunity to offload unwanted players, and expressed fears for Amorim, labelling the latest reports ‘terrifying.’

The Telegraph reported on Monday that the Man United hierarchy have no plans under Amorim to overhaul the current first-team squad, which they believe is ‘capable of delivering far more.’

The Red Devils have averaged five new signings each summer for the past 10 years, with the latest quintet of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joshua Zirkzee joining before the new season.

With some of the signings struggling to perform and United sitting 13th in the Premier League after 11 games, fans have expected further business in January.

However, recent reports suggest otherwise – according to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are not expected to make major signings in January but are prepared to negotiate deals that make long-term sense.

Amorim will be tasked with assessing the current first-team squad in the coming months and will play a role in deciding the futures of several senior players with expiring contracts.

While winger Amad Diallo is expected to sign a new agreement, the futures of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton remain uncertain ahead of 2025.

Amorim, who conducted his first Man United training session on Monday, has begun preparations for his first Premier League test, a trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Manchester United's Next Five Fixtures Sun, 24 Nov Ipswich Town v Manchester United Premier League Thu, 28 Nov Manchester United v Bodo/Glimt Europa League Sun, 1 Dec Manchester United v Everton Premier League Wed, 4 Dec Arsenal v Manchester United Premier League Sat, 7 Dec Manchester United v Nottingham Forest Premier League

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.