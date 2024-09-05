Erik ten Hag's poor start to the Premier League season as Manchester United boss has already seen the Dutchman linked with the exit door at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils sitting in 14th in the top-flight - but Mark Goldbridge has urged new minority owners INEOS to stick with the former Ajax boss.

Ten Hag has had an indifferent tenure in charge of United, recording a club-worst eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, though he has won two domestic cups - and after winning the FA Cup final last season against Manchester City, has been given the chance to go again this season. But whlist the Dutchman has had another poor start, leading to calls for his name, Goldbridge has pleaded with United's owners to keep him in charge.

Goldbridge: Ten Hag Sacking Could be 'Catastrophic'

Ten Hag has wobbled but Goldbridge says an exit would be detrimental

Posting on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Goldbridge pleaded with new owners INEOS not to sack Ten Hag - not for the results on the pitch, but with the rebuild needed for United's prospective new manager likely to cost them millions in what is a repeated cycle. He said:

"We've seen this movie before. [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer started his third season and no one was predicting that he was going to get the sack, but he was gone by Christmas. The same thing happened with Jose Mourinho, so it could easily happen. And I'm not blind to it, but I do feel like 'surely not', and I do feel like 'please no'. "It's alright, we've all done it. Sack them, get rid of them, but in the modern game you also have to take into account that the sheer volume of money that has been spent around Ten Hag this summer is £200million. To replace him, it will cost to sack him and then bring in a new manager in - and then that new manager probably doesn't want the players that Ten Hag's bought. "We never stop hearing about 'Oh, it's another Dutch player', or 'It's another player that has played for Ten Hag'. You give Thomas Tuchel the job or whoever else, they've not used these players before - why should they do that? "And in fairness to the next manager, why should they have to use the previous manager's toys, like they would want that as well? Man United are not financially great, we have debt and we are not in a great position. So to sack the manager I think would please some United fans, but the longer-term damage that would cause to have to rebuild again could be catastrophic."

Erik Ten Hag Needs Results Quickly at Man Utd

A tough run of games could see his spell come to an end

Solskjaer did come second with United in the 2020-21 season with a total of 74 points, securing Champions League football for the Red Devils - and a strong start to the 2021/22 season saw the club joint-top of the league in late September after a 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League record by season - Man Utd statistics detailed Season Wins Draws Losses Points League Position 2022-23 23 6 9 75 3rd 2023-24 18 6 14 60 8th 2024-25 1 0 2 3 14th

But a run of just one win in seven games in the league from there - which came in the form of a 4-2 battering at Leicester City, a 5-0 home drubbing by Liverpool and a ceremonious 4-1 shock loss at Watford - combined to see Solskjaer sacked just seven games after everything had been going swimmingly well for the Old Trafford club.

Ten Hag, by contrast, had only lost consecutive Premier League games five times in 76 games prior to the start of this season, though the late 2-1 loss at Brighton and the 3-0 hammering at home to Liverpool at the start of the month made that number six.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 67 of the 118 games he has taken control of for Manchester United.

With an easier fixture coming up against pointless Southampton, failure to win on the south coast will see the club enter three tough ties away to Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, with a game against Tottenham Hotspur sandwiched in between - and that could really pile the pressure on the Dutchman should he fail to pick up a run of form.

Related Antony 'Fully Committed' to Man Utd Amid Fenerbahce Links Antony has not been in fine form for Manchester United over the past year, despite a rapid start to life at Old Trafford

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-09-24.