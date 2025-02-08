Mark Goldbridge has called for Manchester United to revert Kobbie Mainoo back to central midfield and push Bruno Fernandes further forward once more.

Ruben Amorim has guided Man United to the fifth round of this season’s FA Cup after a 2-1 win over Leicester City. Having been 1-0 down at half time, the Red Devils battled back to equalise through Joshua Zirkzee before a stoppage-time winner from Harry Maguire, who sent a thunderous header into the net.

Notably in the match, Man United youngster Kobbie Mainoo was deployed further forward as a 10 in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, with club captain Bruno Fernandes, an attack-minded player, starting in central midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte, rather than the more offensive positions he has been used to in his career.

Goldbridge Asks For Change

Pundit would '100% swap' positions of duo

After Man United’s victory, Mark Goldbridge took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his opinions on the game. He stated that he would swap Mainoo and Fernandes back to their more natural positions, with Mainoo as a central midfielder and Fernandes back in his favoured number 10 role.

Mainoo especially has been utilised in a number of positions by Amorim in recent games, including being deployed as something akin to a false nine in their 2-0 Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace.

Goldbridge, however, feels that Mainoo is best-suited to the central midfield role that Red Devils supporters have seen him in the most, as he is “more physical and better at receiving the ball in tight spaces from the defence.” Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, is “better in attacking situations” than Mainoo in Goldbridge’s opinion, something that is well-reflected by the statistics so far this season from the pair.

Mainoo and Fernandes 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Mainoo Appearances Mainoo Goals Mainoo Assists Fernandes Appearances Fernandes Goals Fernandes Assists Premier League 18 0 0 23 5 6 Europa League 3 1 1 7 1 2 FA Cup 2 0 0 2 1 1 Carabao Cup 1 0 0 3 2 2

What Amorim chooses to do with Mainoo and Fernandes in the long term remains to be seen, but it is clear that Goldbridge feels that their best positions have always been apparent.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 08/02/2025)