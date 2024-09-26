Manchester United pundit Mark Goldbridge has given manager Erik ten Hag credit for his role in admitting his Red Devils side weren't good enough on Thursday evening as the club fell to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente in the Europa League.

A first-half goal from Christian Eriksen looked like it would start a romp at Old Trafford with the Reds needing to continue their winning confidence after victories over Southampton and Barnsley were followed by a stalemate against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, but with United failing to break Twente down, a mistake by Eriksen in his own half saw former Rangers man Sam Lammers race clean through to score in front of a well-supported away end. United couldn't get past Twente after that, and with a lack of end product, Ten Hag berated himself and his players for the poor outing - which Goldbridge respected for his transparency.

Goldbridge Praises Ten Hag for Self-Reflection

The Dutch boss admitted that his side weren't good enough

Ten Hag had said following the game that whilst his team had worked hard, there was criticism to take from their performance against the Dutch side - from both the players and himself. He said:

"I saw in many games how high our work rate is, but today I have some criticism. It is not only the team, I have to look in the mirror as well. I am part of it. We have to be more clinical in such situations."

And despite usually taking pelters for not winning games in which United are clear favourites, Ten Hag was praised by Goldbridge for 'self reflection'.

Man Utd Statistics Twente 4 Shots on target 3 7 Shots off target 2 55 Possession (%) 45 10 Corners 5 1 Yellow cards 3 5 Fouls 8

The United Stand presenter stated that poor performances need calling out if the Red Devils are to improve as a whole going forward. He said on X (formerly Twitter):

"Fair play. Self reflection important. I love Bruno [Fernandes] as a player but it needs calling out if we are to improve."

United Need to Hit Form And Soon

The Red Devils have only won games they were expected to win

The result wasn't an ideal way for United to get their European campaign underway, and it only goes to further their slow start to the season. A penalty shootout loss to Manchester City in the Community Shield got the ball rolling, but with just two wins from five Premier League games and a draw with the Dutch outfit on the European stage, it means that the Red Devils have to gain points in their next two tricky fixtures against European giants Porto and Fenerbahce if they are to set the tone in the Europa League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United won the Europa League in 2017 but lost in the final in 2021.

Ten Hag's United tenure has largely been underwhelming in terms of performances and dropped points against lesser sides, but with two domestic cup wins, the Dutchman remains at the helm - though the same issues continue to arise for him at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in a period of transition with INEOS having come to the fore earlier in the year, and they aren't expected to challenge for league titles straight away - but they've fallen short in any relatively tough challenge and with Tottenham Hotspur, Porto and Aston Villa to come in the next 10 days, Ten Hag could really be feeling the pressure if he fails to win any of those games.

Statistics courtesy of LiveScore. Correct as of 26-09-24.