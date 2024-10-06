Mark Goldbridge believes that Erik ten Hag has 'gone' from the Manchester United role after a poor run of form which has seen just three wins from nine games to start the season - with the United fan presenter stating that the Dutchman has 'basically given up on the plan he sold' upon joining the club.

United face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon sitting 14th in the league, and coming up against a side who beat Bayern Munich in midweek alongside being in the running for a Champions League place once again, there aren't many tougher places to go than Villa Park at present. Ten Hag's men produced a 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur last week to really leave them in the lurch, and having blown a 2-0 lead away at Porto on Thursday evening, there have been reports that he is on borrowed time at the Theatre of Dreams. But Goldbridge has gone one step further by claiming that the former Ajax boss is 'out', regardless of his result in the west Midlands.

Goldbridge: Erik ten Hag 'Done' at Man Utd

The Dutchman has had a terrible few weeks at Old Trafford

Posting on X, the United Stand presenter slated Ten Hag's team choice by stating that the Dutchman had given up on the plan that he set out.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Season Wins Points 2022-23 23 75 2023-24 18 60 2024-25 2 7

He drew comparisons to club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the way that the Norwegian's tenure ended. He began:

"Yeah, when a manager makes changes like this he's basically giving up on the plan he sold. Even if we win there's very little vision in going short term. Ole did the same."

And Goldbridge followed up his thoughts by stating that Ten Hag would be 'gone' from the club, continuing:

"He's gone. And I'll break it down very simply at 1.30."

Goldbridge: Ten Hag Has 'Sacked Himself'

His team selection led Goldbridge to believe the Dutchman committed self-sabotage

The fan pundit wasn't done there. Goldbridge further broke the situation down by stating that Ten Hag has seen United as mission impossible and with his team selection, has 'sacked himself' in a crazy self-sabotage. He said on United Stand's YouTube. He added:

"I said this after Brighton. You can believe in a project, you can want it to work, but if that person doesn't want to then what are you supposed to do about it? There are three big reasons here where you can say he's sacked himself - not just today, but on Thursday as well. "One - he's completely and utterly lost the fans now. A lot of fans wanted him sacked, a lot of people didn't but everybody looks at that team and goes 'this guy has lost the plot'. When you pick a team like that, that nobody can believe in, then no one is going to believe in you either.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 of his 124 games in charge of Manchester United.

"Two - if you are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, and even if you win today [vs Villa], that team is going to lose at some point. You can't pick Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen, and win every week. You're definitely going to lose at some point, even if you don't lose today - that team is a stopgap. It will get beat. At some point they will lose, we know that. We've done this before. We've played Maguire before and he'll make a mistake, we know Eriksen has no legs and he'll make a mistake, we know Evans is 35 and he will make a mistake. That vision will be 'sorry Erik, what's the vision here?' "Reason three - I genuinely think he wants the sack. I think he's looked at it and gone f**k them, I want the sack. I said this on Thursday and know it's controversial, but with that team today I think he's sacked himself. I think he's purposely done it and gone 'I don't like what's going on, it's mission impossible, if I get sacked I get £17million and get to say I've won two trophies in two years, and I'll get another job."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-10-24.