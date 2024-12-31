Mark Goldbridge has slammed Manchester United midfielder Casemiro for his performance in their 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United, saying the Brazilian midfielder ‘has to go’ and ‘can’t play again’ for the club.

United fell to another Premier League defeat on Monday night, with first-half goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton making the difference for the visitors and handing Ruben Amorim his third home loss in a row.

While Amorim’s surprise decision to take off Joshua Zirkzee in the first half was the main talking point, fellow Man United stars have struggled to escape scrutiny after yet another dire display, including Casemiro, who was given a rare league start on Monday.

The Brazilian midfielder started alongside Christian Eriksen in the centre of midfield and failed to impress, registering a 79% pass accuracy, missing one big chance, and losing possession 15 times before being replaced by Alejandro Garnacho for the final half-hour.

Casemiro’s performance was also concerning for Goldbridge, who took to X to suggest the Brazilian has no future at the club after his Newcastle display, as well as Joshua Zirkzee, who was substituted in the first half:

Casemiro was given his 10th start in the Premier League on Monday and his first since December 1, when United beat Everton 4-0 at home.

The 'world-class' 32-year-old, who joined United for £70m from Real Madrid in 2022, is being heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit next year, with clubs in Saudi Arabia reportedly keen.

It is unlikely United will recoup anything close to the amount they paid Real Madrid for Casemiro two years ago, considering he will enter the final 18 months of his contract in January.

Following their loss on Monday, the Red Devils remain 14th in the Premier League table and will next face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

United have managed just one win in their last six games in the league and are only seven points above Ipswich Town in 18th.

