Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been spared the sack at Old Trafford for now, after club chiefs conducted a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of their manager amongst other issues - and Mark Goldbridge has stated that there was 'never going to be any' news of a dismissal for the Dutchman, who has reportedly been given more time to resolve their poor start to the season.

Just three wins from ten games in all competitions for United, including a routine win over Barnsley at home in the League Cup and a convincing win over basement boys Southampton, means that the Red Devils have suffered their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign in their bid to try to avenge their worst-ever finish from last season in which they came eighth under the Ajax boss. That led to a meeting being held on Tuesday to discuss any potential changes to the dugout, but Ten Hag has survived, according to multiple reports - and Goldbridge has had his say on the matter.

Goldbridge: Ten Hag 'Change' Always Unlikely

The Dutchman will remain in the role until after the international break

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the United fan presenter stated that with there being no update on Ten Hag's future, it likely meant that there was never going to be a change in management despite a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign. He posted:

"No news means there probably was never going to be any I'm told."

A report from the Manchester Evening News on Wednesday morning suggests that Ten Hag is 'firm in his belief' that he has the backing of the INEOS hierarchy, with the new minority shareholders having taken over the club in February - whilst the Dutchman has seen his plans for a new wall to be built around the training pitch accepted in a bid to garner more privacy for his first-team players.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Record at all clubs in all competitions Club Games managed Wins-Draws-Losses Go Ahead Eagles 39 18-11-10 Bayern Munich II 72 48-10-14 Utrecht 111 56-26-29 Ajax 215 158-28-29 Manchester United 125 69-22-34

Meanwhile, Birmingham Live suggests that the meeting in London on Tuesday lasted seven hours with his future hanging in the balance, and despite Ten Hag's tenure being under 'serious threat' he has the confidence to go on and turn the tide.

Man Utd Schedule Could Work in Ten Hag's Favour

The Red Devils have a decent run of fixtures that they can profit from

Ten Hag will know that he cannot continue in his job at the current rate, but their fixture list will start to become easier after the international break and there will be hope that United can start to pick up points to shoot up the Premier League table.

Home games against Brentford, Chelsea and Leicester City will offer opportunities to shine at Old Trafford alongside away trips to West Ham United and Ipswich Town. Andm though no game is easy in the top-flight, they are a favourable set of fixtures in comparison to recent games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United have only picked up eight points from their first seven games - their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Europa League games also include an away trip to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, which will be tough, alongside a home tie against Greek side PAOK and a League Cup clash at the Theatre of Dreams with Leicester also visiting again.

If United can get through those clashes relatively unscathed, it could mark the start of a revival in which Ten Hag can kick on and begin to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Related Joel Glazer Makes 'Significant' Man Utd Move as Ten Hag Update Emerges Joel Glazer spoke to Manchester United fans amidst the chaos surrounding Erik ten Hag.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-10-24.