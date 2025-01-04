Mark Goldbridge believes there is a "very big chance" that Liverpool's Premier League clash with Manchester United will be postponed.

The Reds will clash with their fierce rivals at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with Arne Slot's side looking to extend their lead at the top of the table at the expense of Ruben Amorim's side.

But a weather warning has emerged on Merseyside which has reportedly put the game in doubt, and according to Goldbridge there is a big chance the game won't go ahead as planned.

Goldbridge Expects Game to be Called Off

Fan safety at the forefront of concerns

Writing on his personal X account, content creator Goldbridge revealed that the game is expected to be called off despite the pitch's condition being absolutely fine.

"Very BIG chance Liverpool v United gets called off apparently. Nothing to do with [the] pitch and all [to] do with safety getting to and from the ground."

Liverpool already have a game in hand on their title rivals after a storm saw their Merseyside derby clash with Everton called off on the morning of the game last month.

That game will be rescheduled for later in the campaign but with the Reds going strong in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, they are now likely to face a hectic schedule at some point to fit the game in.

Having to fit another game into that period will only make things worse, but Man Utd boss Amorim may be happy for the game to be postponed.

The Red Devils have lost each of their last three Premier League fixtures and the coach has lamented a lack of time on the training ground with his new team since taking over from Erik Ten Hag due to the hectic schedule.

The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday at 16:30 GMT, so any decision on whether the game goes ahead will likely be made well in advance of that time.