Mark Goldbridge has slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for keeping captain Bruno Fernandes on the pitch in their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils now sit 14th in the Premier League standings after seven games with just eight points. United have won twice, drawn twice and lost three times as they enter the next international break.

Villa, on the other hand, are currently in fifth with 14 points. Unai Emery’s side are four points behind league leaders Liverpool after dropping points for the third time this season.

Goldbridge Slams Ten Hag Decision

United fan presenter Goldbridge was left unimpressed by Ten Hag’s decision to keep Fernandes on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. The midfielder picked up a red card last time out in the league against Tottenham Hotspur for a reckless tackle, but the Portuguese international avoided a three-game suspension as the decision was overturned on appeal.

This meant Fernandes was cleared to play against Villa this weekend. However, Goldbridge believes the team would have been better off if the red card and suspension had stood. In a tweet shared on social media platform X, he shared his thoughts on the team selection and in-game substitutions.

“Absolutely shameful to be keeping Bruno on again. We'd have been better off if that red card had been upheld.”

Man United’s Worst Start to a Season

While United didn’t lose to Villa away from home, the 0-0 draw does set a worrying record. According to stat platform Opta, their eight points accumulated in the league so far is their lowest tally from the opening seven games of a season since the 1989/70 season.

United were managed by Sir Alex Ferguson at the time, and they went on to end the campaign in 13th. It was the Scot’s lowest ever league finish while in charge of the club, in a tenure that spanned across four decades.

Man United 2024/25 Premier League stats Stat: Games played 7 League position 14th Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 3 Goals scored 5 Goals conceded 8 Goal difference -3

This season, the Red Devils have won just two games against Fulham and Southampton heading into the second international break. They have secured two 0-0 draws against Crystal Palace and now Villa, but they have lost three against Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham.

They have scored just five goals in the Premier League so far this season, but have conceded eight. Their current goal difference sits at minus three, which, given they ended last season in the negatives, isn’t a great start. After the international break, United will play Brentford and West Ham in the league before they host Chelsea at Old Trafford in early November.

