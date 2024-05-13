Highlights Mark Goldbridge has accused Samuel Luckhurst of constantly attacking Manchester United's young players.

An article emerged on Monday saying United players didn't want to pass the ball to Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund is going through a tough spell in front of goal with one to his name since February.

Manchester United pundit and online presenter Mark Goldbridge has accused Samuel Luckhurst of 'constant attacks' on younger players at the club.

A new bombshell report from the Manchester Evening News claims that a 'number of Manchester United players remain unconvinced by Rasmus Hojlund and are reluctant to pass the ball to him', with Goldbridge slating the author of the piece.

The side's misery for the season was compounded after Sunday's 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal left them in free fall and in danger of missing out on European football for next season.

Goldbridge calls out journalist over United criticism

The club have severely underperformed this season

They're currently on their joint-worst-ever tally for home losses and have conceded 82 goals in all competitions, which is the most since the 1970-71 season, with issues all over the pitch urgently needing to be addressed in the summer.

One area Red Devils fans would have thought they could rest easy about was their striking situation when they splashed out a reported £72m on Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, but the striker, still only 21 years of age, has failed to provide an effective attacking outlet for Erik ten Hag's side so far this season.

Posting on X, Goldbridge made his feelings clear on the story about Hojlund, saying:

"Luckhurst's constant attack on young players is joke."

The report further details that players on the pitch are allegedly seeking alternative options when attacking and opting not to pass to the striker, according to a confidant who knows one of the United squad members.

Hpjlund's form has fallen off after an impressive mid-season spell and he hasn't completed 90 minutes for the Red Devils since the FA Cup success against Coventry City at Wembley on April 21.

The story also says that Hojlund only touched the ball 14 times during Sunday's defeat to the Gunners, with his only goal since February coming against rock-bottom Sheffield United.

United Went for Hojlund When They Couldn't Sign Kane

Ten Hag has admitted he wanted the Bayern Munich striker

For more than one transfer window the Old Trafford side were constantly linked with then-Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane however the club opted not to pursue the ultimately Bayern Munich-bound number-nine, as also outlined in the article.

Ten Hag even admitted earlier this month that Kane was the striker he wanted to bring in last summer.

A young, powerful, international centre-forward seemed like a sensible signing at the time but he has so far failed to transfer his Serie A form to the Premier League, albeit as part of a relatively disappointing Manchester United side.

With a new manager potentially incoming this summer as part of the reshuffle planned by the INEOS group, plenty of time remains for the striker to crack on and become a United hero.