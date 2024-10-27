Manchester United fan presenter Mark Goldbridge has torn into Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's game against Arsenal on Sunday evening - by labelling his performance as his 'worst in a long time' in the capital.

Alexander-Arnold has been strong for Liverpool this season, recording two assists in 11 games in all competitions prior to their trip to the Emirates Stadium - and that has shown with the Reds winning all but one of their games so far in the Premier League campaign. However, in a tricky tie against the Gunners, he wasn't at his best as he engaged in battle with Gabriel Martinelli - and having been 2-1 down to their title rivals, Goldbridge took aim at the England star by stating that it was his worst game 'in a long time'.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge said:

"Trent's worst game for Liverpool in a long time."

Moments after he tweeted that, Alexander-Arnold produced a wonderful lofted ball that saw Darwin Nunez bear down on goal, and his deft reverse ball found Mohamed Salah with acres of space to lash home. It's what the right-back is capable of; his passing range is one of the best in the top-flight, and even on off-days, he can produce moments of magic that completely turn games on their heads.

A 2-2 draw for the Reds away to their title rivals is not a bad result at all, and it puts them just one point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League trophy - with Alexander-Arnold's contribution certainly helping their cause.

With the defender out of contract in the summer, there has been interest in his services - notably from Real Madrid, with GIVEMESPORT sources understanding the Spanish outfit have ramped up their interest in signing the homegrown Reds star.

Liverpool will want to keep the right-back, even on his perceived off days that Goldbridge claims that he has had - but the Reds have still yet to agree a contract with their academy product, who has captained the club on occasion and shown that he could be a permanent fixture throughout his career if the club continue to challenge for and win trophies with the Slot at the helm.