Manchester United succumbed to a shocking 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, and Mark Goldbridge has noted that the decision to replace Manuel Ugarte ultimately turned the tide in favor of the visitors.

It has been a week to forget for the Red Devils, who were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham a few days prior. It's an odd time for fans, who would have expected the club to continue some impressive form following the emphatic derby victory over Manchester City, but things haven't quite gone to plan. Evidently, there is still plenty of work to be done by newly-appointed boss, Ruben Amorim.

Goldbridge Questions Amorim's Midfield Decision

The Portuguese tactician replaced Ugarte in the second half

With his side still a goal down by the 55th minute, Amorim opted to bring Manuel Ugarte off for wide man, Alejandro Garnacho, subsequently bringing Bruno Fernandes back into midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo. Shortly after, Bournemouth produced a quick-fire double to sink United's hopes of clawing themselves back into the game, and Goldbridge believes the issues arose from a lack of control in midfield.

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), the Manchester United content creator said:

Mainoo particularly struggled to physically impose himself in the middle of the park, only winning 50% of his ground duels, and this wasn't the first occasion of this happening - Amorim was reportedly "disgusted" after the 19-year-old failed to track his man against Manchester City last week. Bruno Fernandes managed just 38% of his ground duels as well in the tie with Bournemouth, which makes the manager's decision to leave the duo on their own against the Cherries all the more perplexing.

Manuel Ugarte's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 12 Minutes played 655 Tackles per game 2.6 Interceptions per game 0.9 Balls recovered per game 3.5 Average SofaScore rating 6.80

Meanwhile, the team's performance following Ugarte's substitution is a testament to the Uruguayan's growing influence in the side. Many eyebrows were raised when the club coughed up a hefty £42 million fee for the former PSG man's services, and Dutch legend, Marco van Basten, claimed he was "not even worth 25%" of that price. However, he has since found a place in Amorim's new tactical set-up, and his presence has been valued greatly in midfield.

