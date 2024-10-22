Manchester United fan pundit Mark Goldbridge has scorned Red Devils transfer chiefs for 'unbelievably' failing to bring a left-back in over the summer - with Luke Shaw's injury record being highlighted as a major detriment to the Red Devils.

INEOS' first transfer window saw them bring in the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui - as the Red Devils spent close to £200million this summer to give Erik ten Hag an increased chance in their search for Champions League football. However, the lack of a left-back means that United have struggled in that area, with natural right-backs Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot having to play on the opposite side of defence so far this season. And Goldbridge has torn into INEOS for not recognising that left-back is a key area of dire improvement needed at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 20th Clearances Per Game 3.1 4th Fouls Per Game 1.2 =2nd Tackles Per Game 0.9 16th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =13th Match rating 6.65 13th

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge, labelling the new owners as 'unbelievable' for failing to bring in a natural left-back to compete with Shaw whilst he is out injured. The United Stand presenter said:

"Luke Shaw was injured from August to November last season. Then late December in to January. Then February until now. How we thought we didn't need a left back this season is unbelievable."

United's Left-Back Woes Have Been Ongoing For Over a Year

It isn't just Shaw from their left-back list who hasn't played in a while

Shaw only featured in 12 Premier League games last season, being injured from the second game of the season in mid-August until late November with a muscle injury, featuring in six games before missing three matches with thigh problems, before turning out in a further four games, after which he was ruled out for the campaign with more muscle issues.

The campaign prior was much better with 31 Premier League appearances, where Shaw almost completed a full season, though his highest tally for United is 32 - with three full campaigns totalling 11 top-flight outings or less.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has 34 caps for England, scoring three goals - including the opener in the EURO 2020 final.

Tyrell Malacia, who is United's backup left-back, is even more absent. He hasn't featured for United since the final day of the 2022/23 season, with just 29 starts for the club in little over two years, and so the need for a proper left-back is absolutely vital for the Red Devils.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-10-24.