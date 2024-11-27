Mark Goldbridge says Manchester United’s decision to increase ticket prices is ‘very disappointing’, particularly given the wages they are ‘wasting on players who are massively overpaid’.

The United Stand pundit could not hide his disappointment at the latest developments, after it emerged that United have raised the cost of match tickets for members to £66 and removed concession prices.

On Tuesday night, the Red Devils informed the Fans’ Forum of the changes, which will take effect immediately, sparking backlash from match-going supporters and fan groups.

Goldbridge took to X to react to the latest news, slamming the decision as a ‘disgrace’ and pointing to ‘massively overpaid’ United stars:

The tickets previously started at £40 for adults and £25 for children, and of the seats available to members across the rest of the season, 97% have been sold already.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust has lashed out at a ticket price hike, saying the club has provided ‘zero consultation on the matter’ and found the change in pricing ‘offensive’.

Another supporters' group, The 1958, has announced that they will stage a peaceful protest against the increased prices alongside Everton supporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Cost-cutting measures have already seen United embark on a major redundancy programme, with 250 job cuts targeted in a bid to make the club more sustainable.

United have reportedly spent £8.6m on redundancies in the first quarter of their financial year as they aim to reduce the workforce from around 1,000 to 250.

The Red Devils were one of the top spenders in the Premier League in the summer, splashing out close to £200m on five new arrivals: Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Manuel Ugarte.

United are targeting further signings under Ruben Amorim in 2025, with a new left-back top of their priority list.

