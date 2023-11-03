Highlights Mark Goldbridge and Ben Foster collaborated for a penalty shootout on That's Football's YouTube channel, with Goldbridge scoring 50% of his shots.

Foster engaged in mind games before the shootout, claiming that scoring penalties is easy and even he could score against the likes of Neuer and Alisson.

Foster ended up scoring four goals out of his five attempts, showcasing his skill as a professional footballer.

Two names that are massively popular in the world of YouTuber football are Mark Goldbridge and former Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster. While the latter is known for his talent on the football pitch, the former is more of an online sensation reacting to the goings-on on a football pitch.

Recently, the two stars came together for a collaboration on the football pitch in a video that will certainly interest all fans of the sport. The duo came together on That’s Football’s YouTube channel for a friendly penalty shootout. However, even before the shootout could begin, the two engaged in a friendly conversation with each other. A humble Foster would even claim that Goldbridge was bound to score at least seven or eight goals out of the 10 shots.

Moments before the shootout could begin, Foster began the mind games with his opponent by claiming that scoring penalties is easy, and that even he would score some against the likes of world-class goalkeepers in Manuel Neuer and Alisson.

Mark Goldbridge vs Ben Foster

And, in retrospect of Foster’s comments, Goldbridge would begin his tally by scoring on his very first try and would net straight down the middle, much to the frustration of the goalkeeper. However, Foster would criticise Goldbridge’s choice of pumping up the ball very lightly, while the YouTuber claimed it makes it easier for him to kick. Following a good start, the YouTuber and Manchester United fan would fail to convert his second shot, as Foster would dive left to make the save.

For the third shot, Goldbridge would score while playing a bit of a mind game with Foster. Now on an impressive two out of three, Foster clearly ramped up his efforts by making a diving save to deny the fourth spot kick. The video would then cut back to a previous stream of Goldbridge's where he was criticising Bruno Fernandes for missing a penalty. Following this disastrous miss, Goldbridge would make up for it with a good penalty kick, sending the ball to the back of the net.

Goldbridge would again miss his sixth penalty shot, taking the tally to three out of six. With just four chances left, the tension levels were rising. The 44-year-old would score from his seventh kick, as he sent the ball into the right side of the net, while Foster dived left. Now in good touch, Goldbridge would score from his eighth attempt as well, but would follow it up with a horrible miss on his ninth.

With five goals from nine attempts, he was left with an attempt to secure an impressive six out of 10. However, as he attempted his final kick, fans were bombarded with memories of Lionel Messi’s penalty kick from the 2016 Copa America final against Chile. Goldbridge’s final attempt would go flying over the ball, meaning he ended the challenge with a mildly impressive 50% conversion rate. But, things were not done there, as the two switched roles with Goldbridge going in goal and Foster taking some penalties.

Video: Mark Goldbridge takes 10 penalties vs Ben Foster

Ben Foster, being a professional footballer, had a significant advantage over Goldbridge, but how did things turn out? Although, Goldbridge saved the first, a significantly faster kick to the left side of the net followed. Foster would then go on to score four goals out of his five attempts before Goldbridge decided to give up. Looking back at Foster’s earlier comments and his penalty kicks, he might give good competition to Manuel Neuer, or even Alisson...