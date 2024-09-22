Manchester United social media personality Mark Goldbridge strongly criticized Michael Oliver's refereeing performance on Sunday evening, as Manchester City and Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw in what was billed as an early title showdown. Erling Haaland kicked off the scoring with his 100th club goal, but Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel struck back to give the Gunners a halftime lead.

It gave Mikel Arteta's side the upper hand in their pursuit of a historic win in Manchester, which could have also put them ina premature pole position for their first Premier League title in 20 years, correcting the shortcomings of last season. However, just before halftime, Oliver brandished Leandro Trossard his second yellow card, deflating Arsenal's balloon of optimism.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Oliver has sent off more Arsenal players (7) than he has any other club in his refereeing career.

In the second half, Arsenal's attempts to secure a 2-1 victory were dealt a devastating blow in stoppage time when John Stones poked the ball past David Raya in the match's final moments to rescue a point for the home side. For Goldbridge, the blame for Arsenal's collapse lay with "inconsistent refereeing," a key point in his post-match reaction during his live stream.

Leandro Trossard's Second Yellow Card

The decision has divided opinion

Trossard plunged into the back of Bernardo Silva in the middle of the park, despite being on a booking already. There's an argument to suggest that the foul from the Belgian international was enough for Oliver to produce a second yellow, and then Trossard proceeded to kick the ball away. Oliver quickly produced a second yellow card, sparking fury among the Arsenal players and staff.

The Premier League confirmed during the game that the red card was as a result of Trossard delaying the restart, rather than the foul on Silva - in a repeat of the situation that saw Declan Rice sent off against Brighton earlier in the month. Regardless of whether Oliver made the correct decision or not, Trossard had to be criticised for giving him a decision to make in the first place.

As Roy Keane said in his post-match segment: "If you are on a yellow card - I've said it before - you need to try not to give the referee a reason to give you another yellow card. He's obviously barged into the player, and then he has kicked the ball away. It's not even a debate. You don't need to watch it 30 times! He's wrong, and it's the height of stupidity."

To a significant degree, the decision became the pivotal moment in Arsenal's unraveling during the second half. Mark Goldbridge, in contrast to Keane, vehemently criticised Michael Oliver, who has faced ongoing scrutiny for his contentious decisions in matches involving Man City.

What Goldbridge Said

His rant has gone viral

During his live stream, his furious rant against Oliver went viral. "Gary Neville said 'well, he shouldn't have kicked the ball away, it's a red card'. Idiot! You're watching the same game as me, how can you say that? You can't pick and choose what's right and what's wrong," he said. Then adding:

"Consistency is what we're looking for. Kicking the ball away for a second yellow card, fine. But do it for everybody. Don't put yourself in a situation, especially if your name's Michael Oliver.

"When last season, you gave a dodgy offside... to Man City, you gave a dodgy penalty in the Manchester Derby... to Man City, you didn't send off Kovacic for two red card tackles... for Man City, and you didn't give Liverpool a penalty which could have changed the course of the title race.

"It just gets swept under the carpet, this referee is always heavily involved in decisions that suit Man City. I'm not saying it's corrupt, I'm saying it's incompetent. It's egomania. It's incredible, why is Howard Webb giving this guy these games?"

After it was revealed that Oliver had travelled to the UAE to referee a game and was paid by the same people who own Manchester City a few years back, conspiracy theories around his links to the four-peat Premier League champions have been a touchy subject for rival fans. As such, there were plenty in agreement with Goldbridge's comments over the weekend.

One user on X commented, "Mark can't say it through fear of being sued so I'll say it for him. It IS Corruption." A second comment read, "Facts are Premier League are in total mess when in comes to referees, it is becoming embarrassing that on each big games, controversies are coming from referees and not players!" A third also added, "Don’t usually agree with this guy but he’s spot on here."