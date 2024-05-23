Highlights Ederson stood out in Atalanta's win over Bayer Leverkusen with a strong midfield performance.

Manchester United may target Ederson in the summer transfer window amid a major rebuild.

Rumours have linked Ederson to Man Utd, whilst Newcastle failed in a January bid for him, showing his value to Atalanta.

All the headlines will go to Ademola Lookman for his hat-trick for Atalanta in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final on Wednesday evening - but an unsung hero in their historic win was Brazilian midfielder Ederson, who was imperious for La Dea in the centre of the park. And Mark Goldbridge has urged Manchester United to make a move for him after previously being linked with his services in March.

United are undergoing a massive rebuild in the summer under INEOS, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial already being confirmed as leaving the Red Devils in the summer whilst Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and even Marcus Rashford have all been touted for moves away from Old Trafford after a less-than-desirable campaign under Erik ten Hag. Transfer rumours are fully underway and that could see the club move for Ederson - with Goldbridge hoping for his move after an impressive outing.

Ederson: Man Utd Transfer Latest

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Ederson previously

Lookman's hat-trick downed the 51-game unbeaten run of the German champions, though whilst he will take the plaudits, it was a team effort that saw viewers become mightily impressed with Gian Piero Gasperini's outfit.

Ederson's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes 2,785 1st Goals 6 5th Passes Per Game 45.2 4th Tackles Per Game 2.3 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.92 6th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23/05/2024

One of those players was Ederson; having joined the club in 2022 from Italian side Salernitana, he's been a mainstay in the first team and as a general unknown, his lung-bursting performance in midfield saw him earn plaudits likening him to Roy Keane - and there were none more telling than from Goldbridge, who followed up on previous United interest by telling the Red Devils to make a move for him. He said via X (formerly Twitter):

"Need this to be true. Sign Ederson up."

Ederson was linked with United back in March, with the Daily Mirror suggesting that United had sent scouts to watch the Brazilian - casting doubt over the futures of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat and giving United fans an insight as to what sort of player they are targeting.

Newcastle reportedly explored a deal for him in January, though Atalanta refused to conduct a deal which was valued at around £34million - and his talents will now be known on a wider level after he hassled Granit Xhaka non-stop in the middle of the park to keep Atalanta on the front foot.

Ederson would improve United's team

His performance against Leverkusen was one for the ages

It was a winner’s performance from the former Corinthians star. Playing the full 90 minutes, Ederson completed 23 of his 27 short passes to keep the Bergamo outfit in possession, whilst he also completed his only two dribbles of the game.

However, it was his defensive work that really got fans going. Winning eight of his 12 duels against a Leverkusen side that didn’t know what hit them, Ederson’s ball-winning capabilities allowed fellow teammate Teun Koopmeiners to pull the strings in midfield, acting as the ticking heartbeat of the side that limited Leverkusen to just one shot on goal in the opening half-hour of the second half - and when Lookman stuck the dagger in Leverkusen hearts with 15 minutes to go, it was job done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson helped Atalanta secure their first major trophy since 1963

United don’t have a central midfield with the intensity shown by the Brazilian. Amrabat is their closest like-for-like but he has struggled at times at Old Trafford and with Ederson being just 24 years of age, any United bid for his services would undoubtedly enhance their prospects.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 23-05-24.