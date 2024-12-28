Mark Goldbridge is eager for Manchester United to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who gave the Red Devils a torrid time on Boxing Day. The Brazilian forward is enjoying a stellar season, which has seen him bag 10 goals and four assists in 19 games across competitions.

Cunha, 25, opened the scoring at Molineux with a goal straight from a corner which left Andre Onana dumbfounded. He then set Hwang Hee-chan up at the death as Wolves beat United 2-0 to pile the pressure on their new head coach, Ruben Amorim.

It was perhaps an audition for Cunha against a club desperate for more firepower and creativity in attack. Marcus Rashford looks increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford. At the same time, Bruno Fernandes was sent off against Wolves, and Alejandro Garnacho struggled to impress on the left of Amorim's three-man attack.

Goldbridge Wants Matheus Cunha at Man United

The Wolves striker has been linked in recent weeks

Goldbridge watched United stumble against Wolves and Cunha was the star of the show. He not only grabbed a goal and assist but also ran the visitors ragged with his quick feet and instinctive movement on the counter-attack. The YouTuber wishes he was a Red Devil, posting on X:

Cunha would (be) absolutely amazing for United

Matheus Cunha vs Manchester United Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots On Target 2 Dribble Attempts (Successful) 6 (4) Touches 93 Accurate Passes 50/58 (86%) Key Passes 1 Crosses (Accurate) 2 (1) Long Balls (Accurate) 6 (4) Big Chances Created 1 Ground Duels (Won) 22 (13) Aerial Duels (Won) 1 (1)

Amorim has reportedly requested Manchester United swoop for Cunha in the January transfer window. Interestingly, the Portuguese coach was seen speaking to the Wolves forward after his side's loss to Vitor Perreria's men.

Cunha's versatility could be a massive benefit for the Red Devils, who head into January sitting 14th in the Premier League table. They are anticipated to be active in next month's window with a left-back and a midfielder on their radar.

Arsenal could be United's main competition for the ex-Atletico Madrid man. The 26-year-old has just over two years left on his contract, and Wolves may be under no pressure to sell, but he recently liked a social media post saying 'Manchester United soon'.

However, speculation continues to grow over Rashford, who said he was 'ready for a new challenge' after Amorim dropped him for a 2-1 win against Manchester City in the Manchester Derby (December 15). He's been absent from the squad since his interview.

Related Big Matheus Cunha Exit Update Emerges out of Wolves Wolves reportedly have no plans to part ways with the 26-year-old next month.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 28/12/2024.