Mark Goldbridge wants Manchester United to re-sign Alvaro Carreras, who now plays for Benfica.

The Spaniard notched an assist for Benfica as the Portuguese club were beaten 5-4 by Barcelona in the Champions League, in a game that was a classic European clash of high-scoring teams and drama throughout. Alvaro joined Manchester United in 2020 as a youth player from Real Madrid, developing for two further years before debuting as a senior in 2022.

After three separate loan spells away from the club, with Preston North End, Granada and Benfica respectively, Alvaro was sold by Erik ten Hag last year as he departed on a permanent basis to join Benfica, where he has continued to develop into a "monster in the making".

Goldbridge: It Would be 'Double for Dorgu'

Pundit speaks on Manchester United's full-back situation

In the wake of the performance of Alvaro - who reportedly has a £42m release clause - against Barcelona, Goldbridge took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make his opinion on the player clear:

"(Alvaro) Should have had another assist!!! Bring him back! 16 million (pounds) for Alvaro. Double for Dorgu..."

Goldbridge's words come in the wake of a January transfer that Man United have, according to reports, spent looking at potential full-back additions. Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag earlier in the season and the Portuguese has long favoured a 3-4-2-1 formation. In this system, as was seen at Sporting, Amorim would deploy two wide players who would service the entire flank, offering quality in defence as well as attack.

For this system, the Red Devils have reportedly identified Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu as a potential target, with the Danish international matching the profile of a wide midfielder/full-back hybrid that Amorim so clearly prefers.

GMS sources were informed that Manchester United have gone in with another bid for Dorgu, close to £30 million, after seeing their first one rejected. It is clear that Dorgu, regardless of potential, will be another sizeable investment for the Red Devils who, under INEOS, have made it apparent that they would prefer to sign younger players with large amounts of potential.

Goldbridge, however, acknowledged that Alvaro could be almost half the price of Dorgu. On top of that, the left-back is somebody that knows the club, having spent time there in his youth, which may make a move easier to negotiate.

Alvaro Carreras Benfica Stats 24/25 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Liga Portugal 17 2 1 Taca de Portugal 3 0 1 Champions League 7 0 1

(Stats from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 23/01/2025)