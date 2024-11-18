Mark Goldbridge has revealed that he'd sell Manchester United winger Antony 'tomorrow', over any other player in the Red Devils' squad, if they were to receive a sufficient offer for him.

Antony has fallen in the pecking order at Old Trafford, not starting a single Premier League match this season, managing just two short cameos totaling a combined 28 minutes. Behind the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo, it appears unlikely that he'll find himself playing a prominent role again in the north-west, even with the arrival of a new manager in Ruben Amorim.

Reports emerged last week suggesting that the Brazilian is unhappy, and that he's set to hold talks with INEOS to clarify how frequently he can expect to feature. Other reports circulated in October indicating that United are willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old in January, and Goldbridge believes that the club should indeed look to cash in on the maligned wide man.

Goldbridge: I'd Sell Antony Tomorrow

He's struggled in Manchester

Joining United from Ajax in a blockbuster £85 million move back in 2022, Antony certainly hasn't justified this astronomical investment in his two years in the north-west. Scoring eight goals in his debut season, the Brazil international, described as 'exceptional' by Casemiro, netted just once in the league in the entirety of last season.

Deemed one of the 16 most disappointing players in the Premier League last term, he's subsequently found himself as more of a peripheral figure this time around. Making five appearances across all competitions, Erik ten Hag essentially determined Antony to be a last resort option in his final few months in charge at Old Trafford.

Described by Gary Neville as one of the 'two worst ever signings' at United, you'd expect the club to part ways with the forward if they can receive some return on their initial outlay. Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, when asked which player he'd sanction the sale of tomorrow, presenter Goldbridge responded:

"One player I would sell tomorrow? If I'm going to get good money for them, probably Antony, yeah. If I can get good money for him, Antony."

Antony's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.92 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.5 Expected Assists Per 90 0.13 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.77

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/11/2024