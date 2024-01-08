Highlights Logan Paul has impressed in his WWE debut, with many viewers delighted by his genuine match quality.

Former WWE star Mark Henry compares Logan Paul to the late Owen Hart, praising his work ethic.

Paul is set to defend his United States title for the first time at the Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens.

Many Henry has offered high praise to Logan Paul, comparing him to a WWE legend and one of the company's most beloved stars ever, Owen Hart. The perception of outside stars who decide to come into wrestling has changed a lot in recent years. In the past, any celebrities who have come into the world of sports entertainment have usually used it as a way of ticking something off their bucket list or gaining exposure in front of a new audience. But, in the past three years or so, famous people who’ve turned their attention to the squared circle have really stepped up.

It started with Bad Bunny, whose ‘Canadian Destroyer’ he used on John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 went viral following his generally successful performance in a tag match. The musician has since also competed in an awesome San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest, and Bunny hasn’t been the only one to make headlines after coming to WWE from a different industry. Another one to catch the attention has been Logan Paul.

Paul debuted in 2021 as an ally of Sami Zayn's

He didn't wrestle for a year

The social media star came into WWE after catching wind of the feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 2021, coincidentally at the same WrestleMania as Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut. Paul made his first appearance for the company by simply being at ringside for the match.

He would take a stunner from The Prizefighter after the bell, but it would take another year before Logan would officially step into WWE’s ring to compete. Teaming with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio, fans were pleasantly surprised with what they saw from The Maverick, and that only seemed to set the standard going forward.

Logan Paul has since competed in matches against both of WWE’s top champions, facing Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, albeit before The Visionary called himself the World Heavyweight Champion. One consistent has been the genuine match quality on display whenever Paul steps through the professional wrestling ropes. Many viewers are delighted with Logan’s output, and it seems like they aren’t the only ones to take notice, as ex-WWE star Mark Henry is also very impressed.

Henry is very impressed with Paul

He sees a lot of Owen Hart in the YouTube star

The World's Strongest Man has heaped major praise on the social media star. In fact, speaking on Premier Live TV, Henry drew a comparison between Logan Paul and Owen Hart. That's quite the praise considering how talented and beloved the late, great, younger brother of Bret Hart was. Henry is very impressed with Paul, though, and sang praises about his work ethic.

"He [Logan Paul] looked like an Owen clone. Owen would steal the show every time. He used to have that mentality. I talked about work ethic, you would have been hard-pressed to try to find somebody to outwork Owen."

This isn’t the first time that the current AEW employee has offered public praise to Paul, either. As mentioned, The Maverick is the current WWE United States Champion, defeating Rey Mysterio in the Middle East, and it was after this that Mark Henry lauded just how quickly Logan had adapted to the wrestling business whether it be in the ring or cutting promos on the microphone.

Paul is set to defend his United States title for the first time at the Royal Rumble

He'll face Kevin Owens at the event

As for what’s next for Paul, the 28-year-old’s next WWE appearance is set to be on the 27th of January, as he looks to make his first defence of the United States gold in a match with Kevin Owens, who won a recent tournament to earn his opportunity.

Since his title defence is taking place at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, we may even see Logan pull double duty and enter the rumble match itself, if only to try and upstage his dramatic performance last year when he and Ricochet did a double springboard and collided mid-air in a jaw-dropping spot.

As always, as more comes out about Logan Paul and his WWE journey, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.