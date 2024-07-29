Highlights Manchester City almost signed Messi in 2008, but went for Robinho instead.

City's takeover led to a flurry of bids for top players despite being a mid-table club.

Robinho's time at Manchester City was short-lived, scoring 16 goals for the club in all competitions.

Lionel Messi's career at Barcelona will go down as one of the greatest in footballing history. From a historic treble in 2008-09 to further Champions League glories in 2011 and 2015, the Argentine netted more than 670 goas in 17 seasons. But before his emotional departure in 2021, there were other opportunities for the World Cup-winner to depart the Camp Nou. In 2008, Manchester City's Abu Dhabi-powered takeover saw a host of mega-money bids being tabled for some of Europe's most prized assets.

However, then-boss Mark Hughes and his recruitment team signed Robinho instead of the Argentina and Blaugrana great. In a huge sliding doors moment, this prospective move could've rapidly accelerated Manchester City's superpower status they hold comfortably today.

Going for Messi and Robinho at the Same Time

City were relatively still unknown in elite circles

Mark Hughes was the man in the hotseat when Manchester City were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group for a reported £200 million, and when the news broke it turns out the prestigious former striker was on the fairways. Reminiscing of being completely blindsided by the influx of funds, Hughes told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast:

"The first day of the takeover being complete came as a surprise for me because I was out playing golf! "I was playing with some of the staff because it was a day off, but I was getting these phone calls from Gary Cook, who was the CEO at the time, telling me that the takeover was happening and that they wanted a marquee signing to mark the new ownership of the club."

Such was the sheer extremity of City's newfound financial prowess, Cook's voice at the end of the line asked a simple, potentially mind-corrupting question.

"They just asked me, 'who do you want?' They had a load of bids out for pretty much every top player in the world. They had just put all of these bids out to see if anyone would actually come back, but people forget that at that time, Man City were a mid-table Premier League club – mid-table to bottom if we’re honest. ​​​​​ "There weren’t that many takers because players were thinking, ‘Man City, who?’. "They had all these bids out and nothing was happening, then all of a sudden they had a little nibble from Robinho and Real Madrid."

Robinho Signs

Confusion continues

Getty

Hughes made the most of his connection with the then-Real Madrid boss, Bernd Schuster. The two had played together at Barcelona in the 1980s and Hughes negotiated to bring the Brazilian talent to Manchester. Confirming the old story about the forward confusing the two Manchester clubs, Hughes reflected on a wild time.

"It was a crazy day, there were bids going out for Lionel Messi and all sorts! We finally managed to get Robinho over the line which was a hell of a statement, and the rest is history. "There’s probably a grain of truth in the rumour that Robinho thought he was actually signing for Manchester United. "He certainly didn’t recognise me when he turned up, he was probably expecting to see Sir Alex Ferguson at the airport! He was probably a bit disappointed, to say the least."

Robinho v Messi

2008-09 was a huge season for the pair, for different reasons

While the trajectory of the two stars would be different and incomparable, looking back, 2008-09 looked to be a big step in Lionel Messi's career. That season in particular signified a time of firsts for Barcelona. Club President Joan Laporta announced in May 2008 that Pep Guardiola would be appointed manager of the senior Barcelona squad, replacing Frank Rijkaard after working his way up through the depths of the youth set-up.

Furthermore, another direct product of such, Messi was really beginning to come into his own at Camp Nou and had traded his formative no.19 jersey for the weighty 10. While the later-incarcerated Robinho would go on to have an impressive time in front of goal for City, Messi's ability as part of a team that went down in history as one of the finest, was simply levels above.

In 2008-09, Manchester City finished 10th in the Premier League, with the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup being a significant positive. Robinho adapted relatively well, being the side's top-scorer with 15 goals in all competitions. For Barcelona, 08-09 signified the start of a great new era. Under Guardiola, Barcelona played scintillating football throughout the season, with Messi the jewel in the crown that captured the Copa del Rey, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League.

Robinho v Lionel Messi: 2008-09 All-Competition Statistics Robinho Lionel Messi Premier League UEFA Cup La Liga Champions League Copa del Rey Games 31 10 31 12 8 Goals 14 1 23 9 6 Assists 5 4 13 5 1 Placing 10th Quarter-finals Winners Winners Winners

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt