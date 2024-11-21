Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee hasn't done much to convince fans that he will be a star for them in the future with just one goal to his name so far this season in the Premier League - and ESPN FC pundit Mark Ogden has claimed that the Dutchman is arguably the 'worst' top-flight signing of the summer with rumours that he could be on his way out of the club in January.

Zirkzee posted his best-ever league season for Serie A outfit Bologna last season, with 12 in the division as he fired them to a top-four finish and subsequent Champions League football; and after breaking into the Netherlands squad for EURO 2024, the 23-year-old striker found himself on compatriot Erik ten Hag's shortlist, with the former United boss parting with £36.5million to land his signature.

Zirkzee is 'Worst Premier League Signing' of Summer

The Dutchman has struggled to get to grips with the league

However, it has been a nightmarish start for the former Bayern Munich man. Just one top-flight strike to his name remains his only goal, and with just two assists to boot in all competitions, he has got to do more to impress.

Joshua Zirkzee's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 432 13th Goals 1 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 9th Match rating 6.41 17th

His chances of first-team football have taken a huge hit with Ten Hag being sacked and Ruben Amorim subsequently coming to the fore, with reports on Wednesday suggesting that the Portuguese boss doesn't have the striker as part of his plans - and with that in mind, Ogden has named Zirkzee as the worst Premier League signing of the summer by stating that he simply isn't at the level required. He said on ESPN FC:

"I mean, I feel sorry for the kid, because, you know, he didn't want and he can't turn down a move to Manchester United. Look, it's a great move, but he's just out of his depth. "He's just not good enough. He doesn't look fit, he's not quick enough. He doesn't score enough goals, he's only scored one. He's just not ready for Manchester United. And there have been a couple of rumours that he might go back to Italy in January on loan, which, you know, will be an admission of a failure by him and United. "But I wouldn't rule it out, because he's just not got it. And with a new manager coming who likes his forwards to be dynamic, then that doesn't bode well for Joshua Zirkzee, does it?"

-

As we've seen at Sporting, Amorim naturally prefers a dynamic, athletic striker to lead his line - most notably in Viktor Gyokeres, who has become one of the best strikers in the world under his tutelage this season, with 23 goals in just 18 games in the Portuguese capital. Rasmus Hojlund boasts a similar profile, but Zirkzee simply does not fall into that category, and it seems as though he will further struggle for minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has six Netherlands caps, scoring one goal.

If Amorim does bring in a new striker, having been linked with Randal Kolo Muani in recent days, it could already spell the end of Zirkzee's short time in Manchester despite the former Anderlecht loanee having signed a five-year contract in the summer to join Ten Hag.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-11-24.