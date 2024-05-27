Highlights Mark Viduka faced a series of injuries while he was at Newcastle between 2007 and 2009.

The Premier League cult hero developed a strong relationship with Newcastle icon Kevin Keegan.

Viduka claimed that Alan Shearer "had what it takes" to be a successful manager.

Mark Viduka joined Newcastle United at a turbulent and fascinating time in the Premier League side's modern history. During the Australia international's two years on Tyneside, he was coached by six different individuals, experienced the impact of a change in ownership and suffered relegation. Viduka spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about a disappointing spell for both him and the club.

The controversial figure of Mike Ashley had taken over Newcastle from Freddy Shephard just a month before Viduka arrived from Middlesbrough in June 2007 on a two-year deal with an option for a third. The overall mood at St James' Park was positive about the future, and the team that Sam Allardyce was putting together, with Joey Barton arriving a week after the Australian striker.

Geremi, David Rozehnal, Alan Smith, Claudio Cacapa, Jose Enrique, Abdoulaye Faye and Habib Beye also moved north in a busy summer. Upon joining the club, and linking up with manager Sam Allardyce, Viduka said at the time:

The main thing that attracted me to the club was that it was moving in the right direction. The manager, Sam Allardyce, has come in, and if we can get success then it will be something special. Talking to Sam was a big turning point for me. I really wanted to hear what Sam's plans were for the new season and what players he was looking to bring in. And his answers matched with what I was thinking myself. I want to win things and Newcastle United is a club that has all the ingredients to do that, especially with Sam coming in.

Injury Record

Viduka avoided major injuries during his career until he arrived on Tyneside. The striker's first physical setback while playing for Newcastle came in February 2008, injuring his groin which resulted in a three-game absence.

Just three months later, Viduka suffered the first serious setback of his senior career as he sustained an Achilles tendon issue. The forward was forced to miss 29 games during his 196 days on the sidelines, until his return to action in November 2008. Viduka told GIVEMESPORT it was a frustrating time in his career:

I was disappointed that I wasn't able to contribute a little bit more because of injuries. I had never experienced such a long break in my footballing career until then, so it was very difficult for me to get my head around that (not playing).

Unfortunately for Viduka, his injury frustrations continued a month later, suffering a further groin problem in December 2008. The second groin injury made it three setbacks in the space of 10 months, resulting in a disappointing 2008 for the forward, who struggled with the stop-start nature of his season. Viduka managed just 40 appearances for Newcastle United, scoring seven times and assisting four in all competitions for the club. It is a case of what might have been for the striker when he looks back at his time with the Magpies:

It was a specific time, and a lot of things happened around that time, including the injuries that contributed to our relegation in my second year there.

Mark Viduka's Injury Record at Newcastle United Season Injury From Until Days Games Missed 08/09 Groin December 2008 January 2009 31 6 08/09 Achilles May 2008 November 2008 196 29 07/08 Groin February 2008 March 2008 19 3

Managed by Two Icons

Close

Viduka was Allardyce's first signing but the short-lived England manager had left the club by the second week of January 2008. During a helter-skelter 18 months, Newcastle's new ownership cycled through two full-time coaches and three caretakers. This revolving door included a pair of club icons in the shape of Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer.

The former Australian striker recalled what it was like to be managed by two figures held in such high regard in the region. Viduka had never met Keegan - who is considered to be one of the greatest British footballers of all time - before he replaced Sam Allardyce as Newcastle's manager, but they formed a good relationship through their love of the game:

When I was playing for Leeds, he was managing Manchester City, and never really heard a lot about him as a manager. But as a bloke, I really enjoyed his company, a really nice guy. As a striker, he was great to be around, and he was someone I looked up to as a kid. He had a presence, but he was such an easygoing type of bloke. He used to give the strikers tips in training, and it helped better our game. His experience and little tips really helped. I remember Kevin very fondly, he was a big advocate of nice, beautiful football. During my time there, that's when we played our best football, under Kevin.

Keegan is still regarded as a legend on Tyneside. Despite his third coming (second as a manager) ending sourly, the connection between the former forward and Newcastle supporters is still strong. Newcastle's 2008/09 season was a toxic one. Keegan departed following various rows with board members and a high-profile falling out with Dennis Wise, who had been appointed as an executive director. Joe Kinnear came in to replace the Newcastle legend. Kinnear required a triple heart bypass in February 2009, leaving his assistant, Chris Hughton, to pick up the pieces.

Mike Ashley suffered a fierce fan backlash for his treatment towards Keegan, and in a bid to build some bridges, looked to Alan Shearer to save Newcastle's sorry season. The Premier League's all-time top scorer had just eight games to rescue his boyhood club from relegation, a task he was unable to achieve with insufficient time to turn things around. Newcastle fell to a last-day defeat away to Aston Villa, confirming their relegation to the Championship. It was thought Shearer would stay on as manager and lead the club in their second-tier campaign, but he did not receive a call from Ashley to return to his post, and Hughton was eventually named as his replacement. Viduka recalls what it was like to work under Shearer during that time:

He definitely had what it takes (to be a successful manager). He also had that presence about him, he was very well-respected in the footballing world, and I don't just mean in general with friends, but with players as well. He had a huge presence about him, and I think I said it at the time, I would have loved to see him stay on. He was obviously very disappointed with the way things ended at Newcastle, and that deterred him from going forward with his career as a manager. He knows the game in and out, and with time, I think he would have done very well.

Following Newcastle's relegation to the Championship, Viduka was released by the club and returned to Australia, but decided against joining an A-League side. It was an abrupt end to what was an incredible playing career for the former striker. He did not return to club football, and after turning down a move to Melbourne Heart, he all but confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 34.

