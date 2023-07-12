Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have been going toe-to-toe in the business world for some time, trying to own some of the biggest companies in the world to add to their empire.

However, this time they are taking their battle to the MMA cage as both millionaires have agreed to a cage fight to once and for all decide not just who is the best businessman, but also who the better athlete is.

Zuckerberg vs Musk

Mark Zuckerberg has been seen training with current and two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Therefore, this shows that the Facebook owner is surrounding himself with UFC’s best talents, and recent images show that he is definitely benefiting from the intense training camp and looks to be in much better shape then his opponent Musk.

Although, it is worth noting that Zuckerberg is 13 years younger than his opponent.

However, the reason he is in much better shape could be down to the fact he has been doing physical activities for a number of years, even before this war of words started with Musk.

Although, Zuckerberg has now confirmed that since the possibility of a fight rose to the surface last month, he has been more focused on ensuring his MMA skills are as sharp as his business skills.

Although Zuckerberg has surrounded himself with UFC talent, Musk also has called upon some martial arts greats, including MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, renowned martial arts and jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher, and podcaster Lex Fridman, which means both fighters will hopefully be going into this fight in prime condition.

Elon Musk does have previous martial arts training as he is a certified Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, which, although he may not be looking the favourite physically, he will have an advantage when it comes to strategy, which could be the deciding factor, especially when looking at two of the smartest brains in the world.

What is the latest Zuckerberg vs Musk news?

UFC owner Dana White has said there is no set date or location for this fight, but it is possible, and both parties have been spoken to and are serious about making this fight happen.

Musk's home nation of South Africa was offered to host the fight but decided to decline. It is unknown if Zuckerberg's home of birth New York has been offered the fight.

The preferred location is now Las Vegas, however, this requires approval from the Nevada Athletic Commission and could take a number of months due to a packed schedule.

The fight would be an exhibition match, outside official MMA jurisdiction and rights deals, though, Mr White would help produce the event.

This battle between the CEOs started when Zuckerberg announced that Meta was coming out with a similar concept to Twitter; this concept would be called Threads.

Zuckerberg then went to Musk's platform and tweeted: “I'm up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Musk then returned fire by going to Instagram, which is owned by Zuckerberg's company Meta, and said: “Send Me Location.”

Both businessmen have spoken to their advisors and the response from both camps has been good, with Zuckerberg's advisors backing the fight 100%, however, Musk's advisors are slightly less keen to see the fight happen with some claiming a fight against someone inferior like Zuckerberg would be a distraction and not the best use of his time.