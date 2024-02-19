Highlights Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg made a surprise appearance in Alexander Volkanovski's corner at UFC 298, but he didn't look quite right.

Despite a cringeworthy attempt at helping out, Zuckerberg was left hanging on more than one occasion as the Australian arrived at the cage.

Zuckerberg was also helpless as he sat cageside and watched Volkanovski get knocked out in the second round.

Multi-billionaire Mark Zuckerberg surprised MMA fans over the weekend when he was seen alongside Alexander Volkanovski during his walk to the Octagon for his fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

The Facebook founder is a big fan of the UFC and has been undergoing MMA training himself for the past couple of years in preparation for a potential fight against fellow billionaire Elon Musk. The two social media owners began feuding online following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022, which eventually led to the 52-year-old challenging Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Although many people laughed off the suggestion of the battle of the billionaires, UFC president Dana White claimed that both men were serious about the fight and has been quoted as saying that he believes it would be a ‘big ticket fight.’

Zuckerberg, however, tore his ACL during training last year and required surgery, but is still thought to be keen on competing in the MMA contest when he fully recovers. Prior to his injury, ‘Zuck’ was pictured sparring with UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Volkanovski, where he apparently struck up a friendship with the Australian fighter.

Zuckerberg was part of Volk's UFC 298 team

He was even cageside for the fight after doing the walk-out

UFC fans were initially shocked to see the social media entrepreneur walk out as part of Volkanovski’s entourage, but were then gripped by the billionaire’s awkward antics as the team reached the Octagon. Zuckerberg appeared to be getting blanked by Volkanovski’s other cornermen and looked uncomfortably out of place as he bopped along to Down Under by Men At Work, the champion's walkout music.

He then tried to offer a helping hand by taking some of Volkanovski’s clothes as he stripped down to his fight gear, but was left empty-handed as he reached out on not one, not two, but three cringe-worthy occasions.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were amused by the exchange, with one user saying that it looked like Zuckerberg’s ‘first day at school’ and another claiming that he was ‘trying to blend in with humans.’

Volkanovski lost his featherweight title

The Australian was knocked out in the second round

Unfortunately for Volkanovski, ‘Zuck’ was equally as helpless during the fight and could only sit and watch as the Australian was brutally knocked out by Ilia Topuria during the second round of their main event bout.

Alexander ‘The Great’ has now lost three of his last four fights, which includes two defeats in ‘champion vs champion’ bouts against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. His defeat to Topuria this past weekend now leaves him without his own UFC featherweight title. However, during his post-fight interview inside the Octagon, the 35-year-old did throw out the suggestion of a rematch against Topuria, potentially in his opponent’s home country of Spain.

Volkanovski was considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in all the UFC before his recent string of losses, but will now be facing questions over his long-term future in the sport, particularly after he himself poked fun at the ‘over-35 curse’ in the UFC in the build-up to the Topuria fight. The curse is due to the statistic that male UFC fighters over the age of 35 who compete at 170 pounds or under are 1-21 in championship bouts against younger opponents. That stat has now extended to 1-22 following Volk’s defeat at UFC 298.