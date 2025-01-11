Mark Zuckerberg has hinted at one of the possible reasons he recruited UFC boss Dana White to his board of directors at Facebook parent company Meta.

"He's awesome," Zuckerberg told podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan on a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience. "I've been talking to him for a while about that."

Part of the talks, it appears, has to do with pressure Facebook and Zuckerberg are under when it comes to operating in various countries around the world, and the governmental push-back that naturally comes with that. Zuckerberg told Rogan all about it.

Dana White Could be Advising Mark Zuckerberg How to Handle Governments

White has a relationship with President-Elect Donald Trump, and has a no-nonsense approach to business