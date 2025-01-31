GIVEMESPORT's newly launched podcast Market Madness is back on Deadline Day (Monday, February 3rd) with a double-episode special, keeping you up to date with all the major stories as they unfold on the final day of the January transfer window.

Olivia Buzaglo and Ben Jacobs will be live at lunchtime for our first Deadline Day episode, while Joel Beya will host episode 2 during rush hour to continue the coverage as the transfer deadline looms.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all expected to do business before the winter window slams shut, while West Ham, Aston Villa, Wolves and many other Premier League clubs look set for a busy finish as well.

You can follow all the latest stories with Joel, Liv and Ben, while GIVEMESPORT's Senior Reporter Fabrizio Romano will be dropping in to give live updates during both episodes.

It's shaping up to be one of the most exciting Deadline Days in years, so make sure you're keeping up with all the action by watching both episodes of Market Madness live!

Episode 1: 12.30pm

Guests:

The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler

Former Lincoln, Blackpool and Charlton Athletic manager Michael Appleton

Fabrizio Romano

Watch live at 12.30pm on Facebook and Youtube.

Episode 2: 5.30pm

Guests:

GIVEMESPORT Senior Transfer Correspondent Dean Jones

Sky Sports' Dan Bardell

Fabrizio Romano

Watch live at 5.30pm on Facebook and Youtube.

Where to Watch and Listen

In addition to Youtube and Facebook, both shows will appear live on GIVEMESPORT's social feeds. You can also listen on all major podcast providers: