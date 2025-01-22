Welcome to Market Madness, the podcast where every day feels like transfer deadline day!

On this week's episode, hosts Joel Beya, Olivia Buzaglo, and GIVEMSPORT Senior Transfer Insider Ben Jacobs are back to chat Erling Haaland extension, Arsenal transfer news, and, of course, break several transfer tidbits – including the latest on Carney Chukwuemeka and Patrick Dorgu.

Plus, the trio are joined by famous YouTuber and Manchester City fan Ben Black, CBS Sports' James Benge, former Premier League footballer Jermaine Pennant and GIVEMESPORT Insider Dean Jones.

It's another jam-packed edition of Market Madness. Don't miss out!

Market Madness Episode 3 Rundown:

Manchester City Fan and YouTuber Ben Black [03:10]

Breaking news on Carney Chukwuemeka [19:00]

Uzbek football expert Conor Bowers [22:00]

Jermaine Pennant on Arsenal & Liverpool [32:00]

CBS’s James Benge on Arsenal [40:00]

Mailbag challenge with James Benge [56:00]

Breaking news on Dorgu [01:02:18]

Premier League round-up with Dean Jones [01:08:00]

Zaha breaking news [01:16:05]

Market Madness can be streamed live on Facebook, X, and YouTube, and is available as a podcast on all major platforms.