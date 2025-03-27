Market Madness is back for episode 10, covering all the biggest stories in the world of football.

And where better for Joel Beya, Olivia Buzaglo and Ben Jacobs to start this week than one of the biggest deals of the upcoming summer transfer window? Real Madrid are on course to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.

GIVEMESPORT's senior reporter Fabrizio Romano drops in to further discuss the England international's expected move to the Bernabeu, as well as Liverpool's plans for potentially replacing him at Anfield.

Romano also gives updates on the clubs interested in Southampton's £100m-rated young winger Tyler Dibling, including Manchester United, a potential new deal at Newcastle for Alexander Isak and Martin Zubimendi's expected move to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs provides breaking news on Ivan Juric's future at Southampton, Atletico Madrid's interest in Cristian Romero, and England midfielder Angel Gomes' potential next destination once his Lille contract expires this summer.

Away from the transfer market, the Market Madness team speak to former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere and renowned Newcastle fan and commentator Ray Hudson. But the highlight of this week's episode is undoubtedly Ben's novelty quiz - Footballer or Cheese?

