Market Madness is back with our first episode since the close of the January transfer window.

Hosts Joel Beya and Olivia Buzaglo are joined by resident journalist Ben Jacobs, as the Market Madness team discuss Manchester City and Real Madrid's Champions League playoff first leg, FA Cup fourth round action, news that Arsenal forward Kai Havertz will miss the rest of the season through injury, and the latest rumours in the transfer market.

This week's guests include French football journalist Jonathan Johnson, who provides a round-up of Ligue 1 and a closer look at the significance of Brest and PSG's Champions League meeting, South American football reporter Tim Vickery, who takes a deep dive into Neymar's ambitions at Santos and faces Ben in the journalist mailbag challenge, and Absolute Radio's Emil Franchi, a die-hard Newcastle supporter enjoying another exciting season at St. James' Park.

Ben also provides an exclusive update on Liam Delap's future with the Ipswich Town striker wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United, and delivers breaking news on Arsenal's plans to tie Gabriel Martinelli down to a new long-term contract, while Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane discusses life in Germany, playing under Vincent Kompany and the upcoming Club World Cup.

You can check out video version of the latest episode on X, Facebook and Youtube, or listen to the audio version on Spotify (as well as all major podcast providers!). Check out the show below...