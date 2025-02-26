Episode 8 of Market Madness features two of football's journalistic heavyweights, plus expert insight into the world of Fantasy Premier League.

Joel Beya, Olivia Buzaglo and Ben Jacobs are joined by The Athletic's Liverpool reporter James Pearce and GIVEMESPORT Senior Reporter Fabrizio Romano to discuss all matters Liverpool, as well as the latest news in the transfer market - including updates on Real Madrid's interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cristiano Ronaldo's contract situation at Al-Nassr.

GMS' own FPL columnist Gianni Buttice also drops in to discuss how you should strategise between now and the end of the season, including how to best use the all-new Assistant Manager chip and navigate a Premier League schedule soon to be disrupted by the Carabao Cup final.

Meanwhile, Ben answers this week's big question on what the future holds for in-demand Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, and provides a series of breaking news updates throughout the show.

Market Madness Episode 8 Rundown

Here's a quick rundown of this week's episode:

Joel Beya's thoughts on Arsenal's title hopes after losing 1-0 to West Ham

James Pearce on Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's contract situations and Liverpool's Premier League clash with Newcastle

Fabrizio Romano on Victor Osimhen, Xavi Simons, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cristiano Ronaldo, among other transfer stories

Gianni Buttice on Fantasy Premier League including best picks and assistant manager chip strategy

Ben Jacobs on Eberechi Eze's future at Crystal Palace ahead of the summer transfer window

You can watch the show on Youtube, Facebook or X, or listen to the audio version on Spotify (as well as all other major podcast platforms).