Highlights The Chargers could sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to address the lack of a veteran presence in the WR group.

Valdes-Scantling would offer stability to young WRs and QB Herbert, filling the void left by recent departures.

MVS brings experience and leadership, despite not being a standout player, providing necessary depth to the Chargers' receiver corps.

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to enter the 2024 season with Joshua Palmer (WR1), Quentin Johnston (WR2), and Ladd McConkey (WR3) as their primary receiving targets after losing a plethora of offensive weapons in free agency this offseason.

Having a second-year receiver that recorded only 431 yards last season as one of your primary targets isn't exactly ideal for franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, and the Chargers' front office recognizes that. According to Ari Meirov on X, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is set to visit with the Chargers on Monday.

If a deal between the two parties was to eventually come to fruition, it wouldn't be a "blockbuster" acquisition by any means, but a necessary one. The six-year NFL veteran would provide experience and leadership to a wide receiver room that desperately needs it after losing Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and releasing Mike Williams, who eventually signed with the New York Jets.

Furthermore, Valdes-Scantling has never recorded eye-popping numbers, but the Chargers won't need him to if his veteran presence can elevate their young playmakers in Johnston and rookie McConkey.

MVS Would Be a Fantastic Addition To The Chargers' Roster

A veteran presence can go a long way in bringing the best out of L.A.'s young players

With both Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze available at the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chargers could have snagged one of the top playmakers in the draft, but decided to go a different route by taking Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, a pick new head coach Jim Harbaugh describes as an offensive weapon similar to how many view receivers.

There may have been a sour taste in their mouth after spending the 21st overall pick on Johnston in 2023 only for his rookie season to be a disappointment by several measures, but the Chargers were aware of their dire need at WR and selected McConkey with the 34th overall pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers fumbled the ball eight times in 2023, tied for the most in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This was a step in the right direction, but the WR position is still weak on the depth chart after beefing up the RB position with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins and replenishing Gerald Everett's spot at tight end with Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst.

Bringing in Valdes-Scantling would be another step in the right direction, but it doesn't entirely fill the need unless Johnston is set to make a major jump in production in his sophomore season.

Valdes-Scantling has been consistent throughout his six professional seasons, recording between 430 yards and 690 yards receiving throughout his time with the Green Bay Packers and Chiefs. Most importantly for Los Angeles: he has had little-to-no injury issues throughout his career and would be a stable presence for Herbert to throw to.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Career Stats Year Team Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Average Depth of Target 2018 GB 38 581 2 12.2 2019 GB 26 452 2 16.9 2020 GB 33 690 6 18.3 2021 GB 26 430 3 17.9 2022 KC 42 687 2 13.9 2023 KC 21 315 1 17.7

The primary concern for Chargers fans is likely the fact that MVS has struggled with drops in big moments throughout his career, while Johnston has already unfortunately made a name for himself in the drops department.

With the rest of the roster filling out nicely, Los Angeles has done a phenomenal job of damage control after a massive personnel turnover this offseason. Signing Valdes-Scantling won't exactly solve the problem immediately, but it's certainly a step in the right direction if they can get a deal done with the Super-Bowl winning WR.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.