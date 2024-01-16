Highlights Marquinhos's loan spell at Nantes was unsuccessful, and Arsenal terminated his move due to lack of playing time.

Marquinhos is currently playing for Brazil's Under-23s at a tournament, which could attract potential loan offers.

Arsenal is looking for a new loan destination for Marquinhos to allow him to play regularly and develop further.

Arsenal winger Marquinhos started the season on loan at French side Nantes, but after an unsuccessful spell, he's now returned to the Emirates Stadium. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed his future exclusively with GIVEMESPORT, providing an update on what could be the next step for the Brazilian youngster.

Marquinhos arrived at Arsenal back in 2022, signing from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal for a fee of around £3m. The Gunners are said to have fended off competition to secure his signature, and the then-19-year-old linked up with the squad for pre-season. After struggling to break into the first team, Marquinhos was sent out on loan to Norwich City in January 2023.

After returning to the Gunners last summer, Marquinhos was set for another temporary spell away from the club, signing for Ligue 1 outfit Nantes for the season. However, Arsenal opted to terminate his loan move earlier in the month after he found regular minutes hard to come by.

The next step for Marquinhos and Arsenal

With the January transfer window in full flow, Marquinhos has jetted off to play for Brazil’s Under-23s at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament which runs through until early February. This could have an impact on his next step, but there's also every chance that he catches the eye of a scout during the tournament and an interested party looks to take him on loan once again for the remainder of the campaign.

Marquinhos - Ligue 1 Stats 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 1 (6) 20th Goals 0 - Assists 0 - Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =8th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =7th Match rating 6.42 15th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 16/01/2024

Any interested party is unlikely to have been blown away by Marquinhos' spell with Nantes, but there's no reason the 20-year-old won't be able to flourish in a new environment. According to Football London, all options remain open to Arsenal on what could happen next for the young winger. Mikel Arteta has previously been impressed by Marquinhos when working with him before he was sent out on loan, so there could be a chance he's reintegrated. Speaking back in 2022, Arteta said...

“He’s very popular, with no English, just with his smile and attitude. He has earned the respect and admiration of everybody here. It was a big step for him because he hasn’t played enough minutes with us but we were willing to give him the opportunity. I think he deserved it, I think he took it really well and he’s a player that needs to keep developing and in order to do that we need to give him opportunities.”

Fabrizio Romano - Arsenal looking for a loan

Romano has suggested that Arsenal are looking to find another loan for Marquinhos in order to allow him to play more regularly. The Italian journalist adds that the Gunners are now speaking to clubs regarding a potential destination, but nothing is advanced. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"They're looking for a new loan and for a different solution. It was not a lucky one at Nantes. They want him to play, they want him to perform obviously. Now he's with the Brazilian national team, so it's important for him to get some minutes and some confidence but they're looking for solutions. I think it will take some time. Obviously, the player wants to make sure it's the best solution for him. So it's not just a club side, but also the player side. It could be something in England, they're speaking to some clubs at the moment but it is still not decided or advanced. Let's say in the next few days."

